Dvořák Reimagined Comes to Prince Frederick Campus

Photo courtesy of the Creative Concert Group

As the College of Southern Maryland Ward Virts Concert Series continues, the creative concert group Dvořák Reimagined will come to the Prince Frederick Campus at 3 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019. The event will be in the Building B Multipurpose Room, B-104, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.

The Creative Concert Group includes chamber musicians who perform creative versions of well-known classical works.

The first portion of the program, as listed on the group’s website, includes these works:

Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Op. 81

I. Allegro, ma non tanto

II. Dumka: Andante con moto

III. Scherzo (Furiant): Molto vivace

IV. Finale: Allegro

A short intermission is suggested at this point in the program, and then it continues with the following pieces:

Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 *

I. Allegro

II. Adagio, ma non troppo

III. Finale: Allegro moderato

The doors will open for the event at 2:30 pm. Seating for the event will be limited, but the event is free. For more information, call 301-934-7828 or visit CSM online.

The Ward Virts Concert Series celebrates the life and talent of the late Ward Virts, a talented pianist who lived in Southern Maryland and died suddenly in 1993.

A group of his friends and classmates thought of the Ward Virts Piano Project to bring the love of life, beauty and music that Ward embodied to a new generation of students, performers, and appreciative audiences right here in Southern Maryland. The piano portions of concerts are performed on a world-class handcrafted Bosendorfer Grand Piano, a gift to the college’s Prince Frederick Campus from the Ward Virts Piano Project.

