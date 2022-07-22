Dueling Pianos Hit the Square in Leonardtown

The Blazin’ Keys will bring its dueling pianos in Leonardtown from 6 to 9 pm Saturday, July 23.

Blazin’ Keys is comprised of select performers with more than 20 years of experience in the dueling pianos industry. The performers thrill their audiences with their popular, interactive dueling piano shows featuring a range of musical genres from pop and country to rock and blues.

Frog Town Ice Cream Shop will offer free ice cream to children who attend the event.

Free shuttle rides provided by Patuxent Transportation will also be available throughout Leonardtown from 10 am to 10 pm. For info about the trolley, click here. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket or to choose the outdoor seating and dine at one of the restaurants in the Square to enjoy the free family-friendly concert. Come early and enjoy a show featuring Justin Allen at The Rex from 1 to 4 pm. Make sure to save time to dine or browse the local shops before the Blazin’ Keys perform.

Other concerts are scheduled in town this summer. Check the list here.