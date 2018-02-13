Dual Enrollment Nights Scheduled

CSM staffers, from left, Josh Cockerham, Victoria Pasini, Shelby Potts, Latasha Baker, and Rachel Manning, have processed more than 800 dual enrollment registrations for the spring semester.

High school students in the region can learn more about their college options during College of Southern Maryland Dual Enrollment Nights, set for Feb. 13 and 15 at different CSM campuses.

CSM’s dual enrollment program allows high school students to take classes at the college for credit while concurrently satisfying their high school graduation requirements.

The Feb. 13 information night will be at the Leonardtown Campus, Building A Room 206; and the Feb. 15 event will be at the La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) Chaney Enterprises Conference Room (Room 113). All of the events start at 6 pm. To RSVP to any of the events, go to CSM’s website.

Tuition for dual enrollment students is cut in half, and the program allows students to get a taste of college life while still in high school. Also, it provides a new social and academic challenge for those who are ready for the experience.

“High school students get a taste of the rigors of college-level courses while participating in the classroom with a diverse student body,” said CSM Assistant Director of Admissions – Recruitment Shelby Potts. “Many students complete their first semester of their freshman year while a dual student. This increases their rank and privileges when attending college after they complete high school.”

Ridge resident Darby Bradburn, 17, is a senior at Great Mills High School and has completed five courses and a lab with CSM through dual enrollment. Ms. Bradburn is on schedule to finish five more classes this semester before she graduates from GMHS. “I decided to start taking college classes while still in high school to start collecting college credits towards a degree,” Ms. Bradburn said. “It also allowed me to venture out of my shell and meet new people, have new experiences and to challenge myself academically.

Leonardtown resident Tabitha Dunn, 18, became a dual enrolled student when she was a high school junior. “I was able to get a full year’s worth of high school credit in only one semester of a college class,” Ms. Dunn said. “The most positive aspect for me is getting a chance to work with many different students and teachers from all different backgrounds and learning how to cope with the different workloads and class structures. I would definitely recommend dual enrollment to anyone in high school looking to get a head start on earning college credits.”

Ms. Dunn will transfer to a four-year university this fall as she pursues a bachelor degree in business administration.

CSM’s dual enrollment is a competitive admissions program, and accepted students must demonstrate that they are college-ready. Deadlines to apply, complete college level placement options and submit a signed form are May 15 for the summer semester, July 15 for the fall semester and Dec. 15 for the spring semester.

For more on this program at CSM, call 301-934-2251 (option 0) or visit CSM’s website.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.