Drainpipe Project on Wildewood Parkway Might Cause Traffic Delays

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Wildewood Parkway near the Wildewood Pool may experience an occasional traffic delay due to the lining of storm drainpipes. However, the road will remain open. Pedestrians should use caution when entering the work area. Drivers should follow all signs and flagging directions through the site.

The construction project will begin on or around September 4, 2020, and is projected to last approximately three weeks, weather dependent.

For additional information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200 or visit the department’s webpage.