Donations Sought for Schools’ Shoe Fund

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 24, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Donations are being sought for the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Shoe Fund. The fund provides shoes to children in the school system who are in need of shoes and have limited financial resources.

Requests for shoes are highest at the beginning of the school year but continue to be requested and provided throughout the school year. The fund is totally supported by donations from the community.

Contributions to the shoe fund are welcomed and appreciated. The fund is a longstanding program that exemplifies the partnerships between the public schools, parents, and the community. Pupil personnel workers in the Department of Student Services facilitate the referral process, record-keeping, purchasing, and delivery of shoes to schools.

The fund is audited yearly by schools’ Department of Fiscal Services. One hundred percent of the contributions received for this fund are used to purchase shoes for students.

If you are interested in more information about the shoe fund or have any questions, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32150.

Donations can also be mailed to: ​St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Shoe Fund, Department of Student Services, 23160 Moakley St., Suite 104, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Checks should be payable to St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Shoe Fund.