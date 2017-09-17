Donations Sought for Hurricane Relief

NMCRS Responds to Aftermath of Hurricanes

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is providing hurricane relief assistance to active duty and retired Marines and sailors who are experiencing financial difficulties in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, The Patuxent Partnership announced.

Prior to the hurricanes, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society volunteers provided financial assistance to service members and their families ordered to evacuate and, in the aftermath, continue to provide assistance to those who have lost homes, cars, and possessions. NMCRS is also working closely with the Navy and Marine Corps to provide necessary financial assistance for next of kin to travel to the area to support family members in their recovery efforts.

For more information on the society’s programs and services, visit its website. To donate to support military families impacted by the hurricanes, please click here.

The Patuxent Partnership also reminds its members that St. Mary’s College of Maryland students led by the Student Government Association have initiated a disaster relief effort called St. Mary’s College Cares to collect non-perishable items to aid more than 56,000 students and their families devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

St. Mary’s College alumni located in southeastern Texas helped coordinate with the Pasadena Independent School District that has more than 60 schools within its district.

“Like people everywhere, the college community has great concern for the people of Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey,” said Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College. “Our students follow the St. Mary’s Way, a concept adopted by the college community that centers on respecting one another and the world around us.

By initiating this disaster relief effort, our students not only are following their code of conduct but showing that they care deeply and want to respond.”

Campus and community individuals wishing to contribute, can drop off items on the college campus Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 22, 23, and 24, from 10 am to 4 pm each day.

Learn how you or your business can give here.

