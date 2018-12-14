Donations Sought for Holiday Food Drive

The Maryland State Police is joining with the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy to help support families in need during the holiday season. Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is helping to promote this event.

These groups are urging the community to make Christmas a little brighter for families by donating any of these items:

Low or no-sodium canned vegetables, fruit, yams

No sugar added or unsweetened canned fruits or fruit cups

Low sodium soup

Canned pumpkin

Brown or wild rice

Instant potatoes

Bisquick

Macaroni and cheese

Cake mixes

Donations may be dropped off in the lobby at the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 23200 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Local grocery store gift card donations are welcome, also. Please give those to the duty officer at the front desk. The barrack is open 24 hours a day.

Other items needed include new socks, gloves and mittens, and winter coats for all ages.

Toys for ages 2 to 18 will be accepted.

The last day to drop off donations will be Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.

Click here for more donation ideas and for information about dropping off donations.