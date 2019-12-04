Donations Needed for Feed the Family Program

Donations are being sought for the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen’s Holiday Feed the Family program which will provide groceries for two weeks for needy families during the winter school break in December. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize this program.

The program, which is an extension of St. Mary’s Caring’s 10-week summer Feed the Family initiative, targets families at Lexington Park, G.W. Carver, and Park Hall elementary schools.

Donations will significantly decrease the soup kitchen’s costs for this important endeavor. Organizers are asking that those interested in helping select one item from the list and collect as many of that item as possible.

To avoid duplications, contact Kristine at 301-863-5700 or by email at stmcaring@gmail.com to let St. Mary’s Caring know what is being collected. Donations must be received by Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Items include:

Canned/jar goods: jelly, peanut butter, applesauce, tomatoes, macroni and cheese, ranch dressing, pasta sauce, syrup, Cheese Whiz, fruit, and apple juice (64-ounce).

Dry items: Cereal, hot chocolate packets, rice, pancake mix, sugar (four-pound bags), stuffing, Parmesan cheese, noodles, chili seasoning packets, and crackers.

Produce (3- to 5-pound bags): apples, oranges, potatoes, celery, and carrots.

Canned meats: chicken, beef stew, and tuna.

Christmas extras: bagged candy, store-bought Christmas cookies (no homemade will be accepted), coloring books and crayons, and children’s books.

