Doering Is Hospital’s Auxilian of the Year

Kitty Doering, right, was presented her recognition as the 2017 Fayrene Mattingly Auxilian of the Year by Elizabeth Morse, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s vice president and chief nursing officer, at the hospital auxiliary’s annual luncheon in April.

Kitty Doering has been named the 2017 Fayrene Mattingly Auxilian of the Year by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. Ms. Doering was honored during the hospital’s spring luncheon April 21, 2017.

The award recognizes Ms. Doering’s unwavering support and dedication to be a volunteer member of the hospital’s auxiliary and her work in the hospital gift shop. Ms. Doering has always kept up with her ongoing responsibilities of organizing the greeting card display and working with the vendor to restock them when needed. Ms. Doering also does an incredible job of keeping the refrigerated flowers looking fresh. Auxiliary members voted for Ms. Doering because of her loyalty, dependability, and selflessness to volunteer countless hours to her auxiliary commitments.

“Kitty possesses those characteristics which have been reconfirmed by auxiliary members throughout the years as the fundamentals for which the organization was built upon to become a cornerstone for our hospital,” said Elizabeth Morse, DM, MSM, MPA, RN, NEA-BC, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s vice president and chief nursing officer.

Throughout its 100-year history, the auxiliary has funded more than $4 million in donations and improvements to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

The Auxilian of the Year Award was established in 2005 to honor Fayrene Mattingly, who gave an outstanding performance as an auxilian and was unwaveringly dedicated to the hospital. The award is created and named after her, to be presented to an outstanding auxilian during the annual Auxiliary Appreciation Luncheon held in April.

