Domestic violence will become a separate crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice when the annual defense authorization act is signed into law next week, reports Military Times.

Contracts:

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $596,600,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6523618D8014) with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-target, and firm-fixed-price delivery/task orders. The contract is for the production and delivery of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, networks and support equipment. The work includes procuring, fabricating, assembling, integrating, testing, inspecting and delivering a highly diverse range of systems that include various complex designs provided by Navy program offices in the form of technical data packages. Systems vary in complexity, but generally include the integration of engineered cable assemblies, mounting kit assemblies, hardware, and software/security applications necessary to provide the warfighter with the capability to communicate, maintain situational awareness, and achieve information dominance. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period and an additional two-year award term. The award term, if earned, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $861,100,000. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina (90 percent); and Norfolk, Virginia (10 percent), and is expected to be complete by August 2023. If the award term is earned, work could continue until August 2025. Fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $25,000 will be placed on the first delivery order and obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center e-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four timely offers received. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, California, Maryland, is awarded $74,217,505 for a firm-fixed-price, long-term contract for the repair of 23 items used on the V-22 aircraft. Work will be performed at contractor facilities in Fort Worth, Texas; and Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. The percentage of work at each of those locations cannot be determined at this time. Work will be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual orders are issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The requirement was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-18-D-NV01).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is being awarded a $47,006,804 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-09-C-6247 to procure, assemble, integrate, test, and deliver modernization upgrade kits and associated spares for the AN/BLQ-10 system. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (98 percent); Manassas, Virginia (1 percent); and Moorestown, New Jersey (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $41,683,398 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded an $11,229,796 firm-fixed price modification (P00019) to contract FA8621-16-C-6397 F-15C and F-15E mission training center services contractor-furnished, high-fidelity simulation equipment to provide simulation capability to train pilots and weapons system operators. The contract modification is to update the simulation devices to incorporate Suite 9.0/Multifunctional Informational Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio System and Suite 7.2 C Infrared Search & Track Pod for training concurrency with the F-15C and F-15E aircraft platform. Work will be performed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Langley AFB, Virginia; Kadena Air Base, Japan; and Royal Air Force, Lakenheath, England, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $154,373,119. This award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

American International Contractors Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912ER-18-D-0008); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912ER-18-D-0009); CWI-OCC Weavers JV, McLean, Virginia (W912ER-18-D-0010); and MVL-EL SEIF LLC,* Wilmington, Delaware (W912ER-18-D-0011), will compete for each order of the $38,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build, construction, or site-adapt construction or renovations and repairs projects. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 19 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 10, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Winchester, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $27,000,000 firm contract for architect-engineer for hazardous, toxic, and radioactive waste and military munitions remediation. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-18-D-0002).

Synaptek Corp., doing business as TekSynap, Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum $435,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for agency-wide core information technology services and support (ITSS) for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in support of the Information Integration and Technology Services (I2TS) Directorate and the Chief Information Office (CIO). This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period, the maximum dollar amount is for the life of the contract, including a five-year option period. The bids were solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 13 offers received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, however, DTRA maintains a global mission, and contractor personnel may be required to work at locations other than Fort Belvoir. Performance is expected to be completed September 2028. Task Order 1 is being awarded at $68,556,828 for IT service provisioning and operations services. Task Order 2 is being awarded at $43,964,556 for cybersecurity support services. Task Order 3 is being awarded at $19,472,853 for test, transition, and integration support services. Task Orders 1, 2, and 3 will have a one-year base and four one-year options. The contracting activity is the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (HDTRA1-18-D-0011).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded an $187,594,790 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for fiscal 2018 advance planning to prepare and make ready for refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) work on USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). This effort will provide for the first year of RCOH advance planning efforts including material forecasting, long lead time material procurement, purchase order development, technical document and drawing development, scheduling, resource forecasting and planning, developing cost estimates for work to be accomplished, data acquisition, pre-overhaul tests and inspections, and other technical studies as required to prepare and make ready for the CVN 74 RCOH accomplishment. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $148,736,495 will be obligated at contract award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $38,948,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-4316 to continue performance of the repair, maintenance, upgrades, and modernization efforts on USS Helena (SSN 725) dry-docking selected restricted availability. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,948,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured: only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirement. The contracted requirements include advance and new work efforts necessary to repair, and maintain full unrestricted operation of the submarine, as well as upgrades and modernization efforts required to ensure the submarine is operating at full technical capacity as defined in the availability work package during the Chief of Naval Operations scheduled availability.

Solers Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $22,055,924 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services and software development to support information operations and meteorology and oceanography systems. This is one of seven multiple-award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $56,808,380. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed Aug. 9, 2020. If the option is exercised, work will continue through August 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0011 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Nine offers were received and seven were selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0325).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $20,909,579 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services and software development to support information operations and meteorology and oceanography systems. This is one of seven multiple-award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $53,867,188. All work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed Aug. 9, 2020. If the option is exercised, work will continue through August 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0011 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Nine offers were received and seven were selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0322).