Below are the end-of-year Department of Defense contracts awarded in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, region from December 27-December 30:

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,269,984 cost-plus-fixed fee type contract for engineering, management, technical support and operational expertise to the Department of the Air Force Chief Architect’s Office. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $1,600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-9303).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded an $81,089,341 modification (000828) to contract W52P1J-11-D-0013 for MK 90 propellant grain. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-11-D-0013).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $54,663,121 modification (P00032) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 for basic initial flight training and instruction. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $54,663,121 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $847,025,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00009) to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification increases the scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and efforts associated with the production of 105 Lot 17 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental US (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $292,685,000; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $191,940,000; non-US DoD participant funds in the amount of $236,500,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $125,700,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Sperry Marine, Saint Rose, Louisiana (N3220522D0005); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia (N3220522D0006); NAV Systems Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N3220522D0007); and NAVTECH Marine Electronics, Honolulu, Hawaii (N3220522D0008), were awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a shared ceiling of $55,940,500. This award fulfills Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) requirement to procure services and parts to maintain bridge electronic communication equipment, navigation equipment, steering gear, and various other navigational systems aboard MSC’s government-owned, government-operated fleet of 15 fleet replenishment oilers (T-AO); three fleet ocean tugs (T-ATF); two hospital ships (T-AH); two rescue and salvage ships (T-ARS); two submarine tenders (AS); 14 dry cargo, ammunition ships (T-AKE); two fast combat support ships (T-AOE); and 12 expeditionary fast transport ships (T-EPF). This contract also provides stated services for MSC’s government-owned, contract operated, large medium speed roll-on, roll-off ships USNS Seay (T-AKR 302); USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304); USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311); and USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312). This contract includes one five-year ordering period that would with a cumulative contract ceiling value of $55,940,500. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by Dec. 21, 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,500 for the minimum guarantee for each offer will be obligated at time of award. Orders may be placed throughout the single five-year ordering period. Funding for fiscal 2022, in which initial orders are placed, will be utilized at that time. This contract was in fulfillment of the open competition requirement procured via the beta.sam.gov website with four timely offers received. (Awarded Dec. 22, 2021)

Leidos Inc., S&R and Intelligence System Services, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $44,439,158 modification (P00039) to previously awarded task order FA8730-19-F-0012 for installation, fielding and support of the Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application (C2IMERA). This modification incorporates two additional 12-month option years. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,648,643 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Vectrus Mission Solutions Corporation, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $92,125,305 modification (0001BC) to contract W52P1J-13-G-0027 for logistics support services. Work will be performed in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,331,886 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $26,236,085 modification (P00142) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0011 for fixed-wing fleet life cycle services. Work will be performed in Germantown, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army and research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $26,236,085 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

UPDATE: ECC Environmental LLC, Burlingame, California (N62473-22-D-2211), has been added to the multiple award contract announced Sept. 20, 2021, to TFS-APTIM JV LLC, Wasilla, Alaska (N62473-21-D-2213); Bethel-Tech Pacific JV, Anchorage, Alaska (N62473-21-D-2214); North Wind-CDM JV LLC, San Diego, California (N62473-21-D-2215); OCH JV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (N62473-21-D-2216); and EA-Wood-1 MP JV, Hunt Valley, Maryland (N62473-21-D-2217), for environmental remediation projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations and other locations nationwide. The maximum dollar value for all six contracts is $240,000,000. (Awarded Dec. 28, 2021)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (77%); Redondo Beach, California (14%); Orlando, Florida (6%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); Owego, New York (1%) and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. FMS funds in the amount $49,059,494 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0015).

Stratascorp LLC, doing business as Stratascorp Technologies, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N3220522F0258), is awarded a $31,167,252 firm-fixed-priced task order to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N3220519D1000) for continued command, control, communications, and computers (C4) afloat operations and sustainment support. The contractor will provide technical support services for the various C4 capabilities aboard Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet of ships, the operation and sustainment of the MSC Network Operations Centers (MNOC) and future C4 capabilities hosted at the U.S. Navy Fleet Network Operation Centers (FLTNOCs). The support provided includes, but is not limited to, knowledge management, cybersecurity, maintenance and sustainment, modernization, equipment and asset management, MSC MNOC, future FLTNOCs, and training. Work under this task order will be performed at various world-wide locations and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. The task order period of performance commences Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $24,976,300; and fiscal 2022 working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $6,190,952 are being incrementally funded for at the time of award. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California, is awarded a $97,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-17-D-1800. This modification increases the maximum dollar value for architect-engineering services for comprehensive long-term Navy environmental action at various sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. Work will be performed at various sites in Hawaii (50%); Guam (25%); Southwest and Northwest regions of the US (16%); Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US (7%); and Japan, Okinawa, Diego Garcia, and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans (2%). The contract expected completion date is August 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders and modifications will be primarily funded by environmental restoration (Navy); base realignment and closure; and customer reimbursable funds. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $317,000,000. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $11,572,950 modification (P00010) to contract W911QX-20-C-0019 to support full motion video, visual search and single object tracker, and broad area search and tracking medium scale integration algorithm testing. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $250,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

