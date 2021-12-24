DoD End-of-Year Contracts Dec. 16-23

Posted by Java Joe on Friday, December 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Below are the end-of-year Department of Defense contracts awarded in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, region from December 16-December 23:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $23,792,332 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00767) to a previously awarded contract (N0001902C3002). This modification adds scope to provide support required to implement, integrate, test, and support accreditation of the F-35 in-a-box model and its required interfaces for use in the joint simulation environment. Development and support to integrate the models are required to fulfill operational test and evaluation goals and objectives to validate F-35 Block 3F capabilities in support of the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (85%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (15%), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $685,858 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, Maryland, is awarded a $245,789,116 modification for the firm-fixed-price portion of a previously awarded contract (M67854-19-C-0043). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $963,173,943. This modification provides for the exercise of five option contract line items to procure eight Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar systems, and associated spares, data, and travel in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2022 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $245,789,116 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract modification was not competitively procured. The base contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-C-0043).

CALIBRE Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $20,693,524 firm-fixed-price contract for program management support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0005).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $169,334,012 modification (P00139) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $3,354,159,920. This modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 33 full rate production ACVs and associated production, and fielding and support costs. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of August 2023. Fiscal 2022 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $169,334,012 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Sacramento, California, is awarded a $50,917,490 contract modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001920C0075). This modification exercises an option to procure 65 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Targets, 50 for the Navy, seven for the government of Japan, and eight for the government of Saudi Arabia, as well as associated technical and administrative data in support of full rate production lot three. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California (55.41%); Dallas, Texas (17.36%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4.67%); Blacksburg, Virginia (2.9%); Newton, Kansas (2.11%); Santa Ana, California (2.03%); Concord, California (1.94%); Milwaukie, Oregon (1.83%); Chatsworth, California (1.48%); Greybull, Wyoming (1.17%); and various locations within the continental US (9.1%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,600,608; fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,566,692 that were Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds converted to weapons procurement (Navy) for the replacement of two targets expended by the government of Australia; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,750,190 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

CACI Enterprise Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $28,712,723 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00019) to previously awarded contract N3220519F1044. This modification exercises Option Year Three of four planned options for continued integrated business systems support to Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) business systems and ashore operations. The contract assists, manages, operates, and maintains the command’s business systems, as well as interfaces with the Navy enterprise defense business systems. Additionally, this contract allows MSC to integrate all of its business systems into a single, integrated business system to meet emergent and newly mandated requirements, specifically, federal compliance mandates such as financial improvement and audit readiness, growing cybersecurity concerns, cloud migration, and interoperability and integration with US Navy and federal programs of records. Navy working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $22,830,227; and transportation working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $5,882,495 are obligated for fiscal 2022. This modification exercises and funds Option Year Three, a 12- month period of performance commencing Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. Work under this modification will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 23, 2021)

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, was awarded a $14,640,966 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-2114 for the procurement of material and labor associated with contractor furnished on-board repair parts for the outfitting of CVN 79. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,640,966 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 21, 2021)

Engineer Coil Co., doing business as DRS Marlo Coil (DRS Marlo), High Ridge, Missouri, was awarded an $8,936,180, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of engineering and technical services of in support of all DRS Marlo manufactured heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (20%); Norfolk, Virginia (20%); San Diego, California (20%); Yokosuka, Japan (20%); and Bremerton, Washington (20%), as determined by the individual task orders. Work is expected to be completed by December 2026. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $500 ($500 minimum guarantee for contract), was obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not procured competitively via the beta.sam.gov website in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), this order was not competitively procured — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-22-D-4002). (Awarded Dec. 22, 2021)

AT&T Corp., Oakton, Virginia, was awarded a competitive, firm-fixed-price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Voice Internet Service Provider for the U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM)/U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) region, which provides session initiation protocol trunking and telephony services. The guaranteed minimum amount is $500 and will be satisfied through a task order award using fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. The total amount of all orders placed against this contract shall not exceed $304,383,743. Performance will be at various locations within the NORTHCOM/SOUTHCOM region, with the primary place of performance in Oakton, Virginia. Proposals were solicited via www.sam.gov and two proposals were received. The period of performance, which consists of a six-year base period and four, one-year option periods, is Dec. 27, 2021, to Dec. 26, 2031. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-22-D-0001).

Niksoft Systems Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract for contract line item number 1001 in the amount of $12,515,070. This contract requires system/component technical debt analyses to be conducted in support of the systems engineering plan. The analyses shall be specific to the assessment areas of data architecture/modeling, business process analysis, solutions architecture, total systems ownership costs analysis, OpenText engineering/architecture, e-signature engineering/architecture, application interface program engineering, Software Applications & Products in Data Processing (SAP) Business Objects universe design, database technology alignment, extract/transfer/load engineering, DevOps engineering, micro-services engineering, internet cloud provider engineering and architecture, and cybersecurity architecture. The base period of the current contract ends on Dec. 15, 2021, and this option is to prevent a break in service. This option will be funded with fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funding in the amount $12,515,070. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HT001121C0022). (Awarded Dec. 14, 2021)

JLL-Midnight Sun IFMS LLC, Vienna, Virginia, is awarded $31,480,019 for indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to contract (N69450-19-D-1750). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Three for base operating support services at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Jacksonville, and outlying areas. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $122,541,987. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (99%) and outlying areas (1%). This option period is from January 2022 to December 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Navy (O&M,N); fiscal 2022 O&M, Marine Corps; fiscal 2022 Navy working capital funds; and fiscal 2022 family housing O&M, N contract funds in the amount of $25,249,105 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

CWU Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $104,174,716 modification (P00026) to contract W50NH9-20-C-0002 for highly specialized contract linguist support services. Work will be performed in Augusta and Savannah, Georgia; Edinburgh, Indiana; Fort Meade, Maryland; Trenton, New Jersey; Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico; Fort Bliss and San Antonio, Texas; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Fort Pickett, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $19,500,850 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Bechtel National Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $81,861,474 modification (P00226) to contract W52P1J-09-C-0012 to support the closure of the Pueblo Chemical-Agent Destruction Pilot Plant. Work will be performed in Pueblo, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $4,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $42,968,531 modification (P00109) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for continued research and development of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $8,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Tetra Tech Inc., Collinsville, Illinois, was awarded an $8,378,340 firm-fixed-price contract to maintain and repair petroleum systems and facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Annville, Pennsylvania; Bangor, Maine; Barnegat, New Jersey; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Charleston, West Virginia; Chicopee, Massachusetts; Collinsville, Illinois; Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; Dover, Delaware; Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Fort Eustis, Virginia; Hampton, Virginia; Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts; Horsham, Pennsylvania; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, New Jersey; Martinsburg, West Virginia; Mattydale, New York; McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey; Middle River, Maryland; Middletown, Pennsylvania; Moon Township, Pennsylvania; New Castle, Delaware; New Windsor, New York; Newington, New Hampshire; Niagara Falls, New York; North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Scotia, New York; South Burlington, Vermont; Thule Air Base, Greenland; Westfield, Massachusetts; Westhampton Beach, New York; and Windsor Locks, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2022 revolving funds in the amount of $8,378,340 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0059).

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, has been awarded a $26,000,000 task order (FA8134-22-F-6005) under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8106-17-D-0001 for C-12 contractor logistic support services. Work will be performed in Madison, Mississippi; San Angelo, Texas; Okmulgee, Oklahoma; Buenos Ares, Argentina; Gaborone, Botswana; Brasilia, Brazil; Bogota, Colombia; Cairo, Egypt; Accra, Ghana; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; Budapest, Hungary; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Nairobi, Kenya; Rabat, Morocco; Manila, Philippines; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Bangkok, Thailand; Ankara, Turkey; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Oslo, Norway; and Yokota Air Base, Japan, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. The cumulative face value of the contract is $184,000,000. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation; operations and maintenance; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $24,757,261 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a $23,516,605 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00173-22-C-2002) for the research and prototype development of spacecraft electronics and space/airborne electronic systems, to include experiment, mission, and space flight systems. The services to be acquired consist of a wide range of spacecraft research, analysis, prototype development, integration, test, operation, demonstration, data processing and documentation to include associated logistical, administrative, management and support activities. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $120, 717,552. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by Dec.16, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) (Navy) funds in the amount of $85,000 (36%); and fiscal 2022 RDT&E (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000 (64%) will be obligated at time of award. The fiscal 2021 RDT&E (Navy) funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a negotiated acquisition under the authority of Title 10 US Code 2304(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.101(b). The US Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Service Source Inc., Capitol Heights, Maryland, was awarded a $46,334,690 firm-fixed-price contract for dining facility attendants services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. US Army Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0007).

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia (HQ0034-22-F-0016), was awarded a firm-fixed-price and time and materials contract in the amount of $37,059,225. This contract will provide support for Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), technology support, customer relationship management, and to strengthen information technology (IT) business service relationships with internal and external partners and US government (DSCA, Information Management & Technology Infrastructure) divisions and branches. Work will be performed in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,380,877 have been obligated for this action. The expected completion date is Jan. 9, 2027. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Health Facility Solutions Co., San Antonio, Texas (W91278-22-D-0010); HDR Engineering Inc. of the Carolinas, Charlotte, North Carolina (W91278-22-D-0002); Rogers, Lovelock & Fritz Inc., Orlando, Florida (W91278-22-D-0003); Sherlock, Smith & Adams/PageSoutherlandPage JV, Montgomery, Alabama (W91278-22-D-0004); Guidon-MES SB JV LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana (W91278-22-D-0005); Health Facility Solutions Co., San Antonio, Texas (W91278-22-D-0006); Toland & Mizell Architects Inc., Atlanta, Georgia (W91278-22-D-0007); Alliance WSP JV LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W91278-22-D-0008); AECOM Technical Services, Roanoke, Virginia (W91278-22-D-0001); and Guidon-MES SB JV LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana (W91278-22-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $40,000,000 order-dependent contract for architect and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 59 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, DC, has been awarded an estimated $175,783,134 other transaction agreement for the rapid fielding phase of the Airborne High Frequency Radio modernization. This agreement provides for rapid fielding to include production readiness, first article test, operational test support, production deliveries (including limited production), initial contractor support, depot stand-up, training and other tasks required to support fielding. Work will be performed in Washington, DC; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive white paper selection process with two white paper offers received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,697,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Position, Navigation and Timing Contracting Branch, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8576-22-9-0001).

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $59,145,208 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for design agent engineering and technical support services for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, SeaRAM, and Land-based Phalanx Weapon System. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $302,339,573. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (57%); Army (33%); and the governments of Australia (1%); Canada (1%); Greece (1%); Japan (1%); South Korea (1%); New Zealand (1%); Saudi Arabia (1%); Taiwan (1%); Turkey (1%); and the United Kingdom (1%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (46%); Yuma Arizona (15%); At Sea / Shipboard (7%); El Segundo, California (5%); Louisville, Kentucky (3%); Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Ft. Lee, Virginia, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky (2% total); China Lake, California (2%); outside the continental US at various FMS locations (1% total – Australia, Canada, Greece, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom); Forest, Mississippi (1%); Dallas, Texas (1%); Picatinny, New Jersey (1%); and various locations (each under 1%; 16% total), and is expected to be completed by January 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2027. FMS funds in the amount of $1,560,000 (63%); and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $927,539 (37%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5405).

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $44,276,348 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6410 to exercise options for the production of MK54 MOD 1 lightweight torpedo (LWT) kits, associated spares, and engineering services and hardware support. Work will be performed in Charleroi, Pennsylvania (70%); Salt Lake City, Utah (26%); and Manassas, Virginia (4%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,527,702 (98%); and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $748,646 (2%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded an $11,053,383 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1175) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This order provides unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data collection support services for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental US (80%) and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,053,383 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $8,286,142 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N0002418C5218 to exercise options and incrementally fund existing contract line items for program management and engineering labor, travel, material, and other direct costs to support AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (83%); Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (10%); Syracuse, New York (6%); and Hauppauge, New York (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,388,646 (27%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,826,941 (23%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,129,626 (17%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,113,553 (9%); Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (Japan) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 (8%); FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $650,000 (5%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $570,164 (4%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $333,801 (3%); fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $115,909 (1%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $82,549 (1%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $58,970 (1%); and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,085 (1%) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $135,994 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

The CNA Corp., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $1,217,000,000 sole-source indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Navy Studies and Analysis Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC). This contract provides for independent, authoritative studies, analysis and technical support that is focused on major present and future issues affecting the Navy, Marine Corps, and other intelligence and Department of Defense organizations. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2031. The maximum dollar value, including a 60-month base period, and five 12-month option periods, is $1,217,000,000. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,180,000 will be obligated on a cost-plus-fixed-fee task order at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a sole source basis under the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(3)(B) and was procured under solicitation (N00014-21-R-SS16). The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-22-D-7001). (Awarded Dec. 15, 2021)

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $24,282,603 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise options on previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2443 for life cycle engineering and support for the LPD 17 Class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship Program. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95%); and Norfolk, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,499,135 (52%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,621,692 (32%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,513,260 (14%); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 (1%); and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded an $8,215,675 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures 324 Avionics Test Set Cable assemblies and associated individual cable assemblies in support of testing avionics systems onboard F-15, F-16, and F-18 aircraft for the Air Force, and the governments of Germany, Taiwan, and Bahrain. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in December 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N6893622D0013).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $189,761,282 firm-fixed-price modification (P00049) to contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification exercises options to include 83 production radars, as well as associated spares. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,032,433,616. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $67,964,526; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $121,796,756 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 16, 2021)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,387,206 contract for Global Broadcast Service (GBS) architecture sustaining engineering. This contract provides for architecture sustaining engineering support to ensure the GBS is available to users worldwide. GBS provides worldwide continuous one-way high-speed information flow over Wideband Global Satellite Communications military KA-band satellites to disseminate information products to deployed and in-garrison forces. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado; Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Space Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $992,000 will be obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, California, is the contracting activity (FA8823-22-C-0001). (Awarded Dec. 16, 2021)

Ashford Leebcor IV LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $17,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for facility maintenance and repair. The contract provides for personnel, equipment, tools, materials and supervision to accomplish refurbishment of hangar doors and miscellaneous maintenance and repairs in support of the 628th Civil Engineering Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 17, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. The 628th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (FA4418-22-C-0008).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, Maryland, has been awarded a $41,178,619 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Manta Ray Phase 2 program. This contract provides developing, fabricating, and testing a full-scale demonstration system of a long-endurance unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (75%); Woods Hole, Massachusetts (15%); Grandview, Missouri (4%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); North Kingstown, Rhode Island (2%); and Gulfport, Mississippi (1%), with an expected completion date of December 2023. Fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $760,166 and $10,000,000, respectively, are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001119S0040 Phase 2. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001122C0021).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $21,477,974 modification to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0064) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide installation of five aerial refueling retrofit kits on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. Work will be performed in Ronkonkoma, New York (44.53%); Baltimore, Maryland (16.62%); Irvine, California (6.48%); Hauppauge, New York (5.85%); Columbia, Maryland (4.75%); Dorset, England (3.17%); East Aurora, New York (2.64%); North Hollywood, California (2.02%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.94%), and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,477,974 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Telos Corp., Ashburn, Virginia, has been awarded a $34,310,531 modification (P00019) to previously awarded contract FA489017F0025 for defensive cyber operations whitespace support. The modification exercises the final option year. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, California; Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Hill AFB, Utah; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota; Moody AFB, Georgia; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Eglin AFB, Florida; Robins AFB, Georgia; Hurlburt Field, Florida; Creech AFB, Nevada; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Patrick AFB, Florida; Rome, New York; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska; Wheeler Army Air Field, Hawaii; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea; Barksdale AFB, Louisiana; Scott AFB, Illinois; and Vandenburg AFB, California. Work is expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,579,105 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $103,935,688. Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 15, 2021)