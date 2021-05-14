Do You Qualify for a Discount on Broadband?

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer is strongly encouraging working families to check to see if they qualify for a discount on their broadband bills.

This week, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. The program will work to address the worsening digital divide in our communities that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Established through bipartisan emergency COVID-19 relief passed by Congress last December, the program will help eligible families in the Fifth District pay their monthly broadband bills.

Through the program, eligible Marylanders can receive:

A discount of up to $50 per month on their internet bill.

A one-time discount of $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Click here to see if you qualify for the program. Assistance is available until funds run out.

“Many households in our state do not have access to high-speed internet, and strengthening broadband is an important priority of mine in Congress,” Rep. Hoyer said. “I’ll continue to work with the Biden administration to improve broadband access in Maryland and ensure it is affordable for all families in our state.”

