DNR’s Poster Contest Winners Announced

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and Maryland first lady Dawn Flythe Moore stand with the top three entries in the 2023 Maryland Arbor Day Poster Contest. (Photo by Patrick Siebert, Office of the Governor)

The Maryland Forest Service has named the 2023 Arbor Day Poster Contest winners.

Maryland first lady Dawn Flythe Moore joined Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and a panel of forestry experts to review submissions and award three Maryland schools with tree plantings this spring.

“This annual contest is a wonderful way to engage students and to celebrate protecting the environment through artistic expression,” Ms. Moore said. “I am always amazed to see what passionate young minds can do when given the tools and inspiration to express their creativity.”

Each fall, the Maryland Forest Service, in partnership with the Maryland Forest Conservancy District Boards, invites Maryland’s fifth-graders to submit a poster following a yearly theme. Posters are first judged on a county level and the winner from each county is forwarded to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee to be included in the annual contest.

Students created this year’s posters using various artistic techniques, illustrating this year’s contest theme, “Trees Are Terrific … ​and Cool Our Communities​!”

Addilyn Centineo of Eldersburg won first place, and her school will receive 15 trees for planting. Second place, with a prize of 10 trees, was awarded to Daisy Vargas-Martinez of Pittsville. Emma Secrist of Accident won third place and a prize of five trees.

“The Arbor Day Poster Contest is a great display for our young people to get involved in and spread the word about environmental stewardship,” Secretary Kurtz said. “This year’s message is especially important, highlighting the connection of trees, quality of life, and combatting the effects of climate change.”

Winning entries and more event photos are available here.