DNR’s Next Oyster Restoration Sanctuaries

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Oyster shell used for a planting at the Choptank River. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo by Mitch Cannon)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has selected the next three sites for large-scale oyster restoration in Maryland waters of the Chesapeake Bay, marking the beginning of the state’s next phase of major oyster restoration.

The department will conduct oyster restoration and monitoring in sanctuaries in Herring Bay, the Nanticoke River, and Hoopers Strait.

Planning for these new restoration efforts comes as the department concludes its initial restoration of the “big five” sanctuary sites as required in the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. Initial restoration is complete at four sanctuaries, with work on the last site in Manokin River scheduled to be completed on target for 2025.

“These three large-scale restoration sanctuaries represent a new chapter for oyster restoration in Maryland,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “We’ve had tremendous success with our existing restoration sanctuaries, and we’re excited to build on that achievement and keep up the momentum for oyster recovery in the Chesapeake Bay.”

The new restoration sites are part of the department’s new Four Point Oyster Sanctuary Plan. The plan was developed to help guide future oyster sanctuary restoration and management in Maryland. The four points include monitoring the first five large-scale sanctuaries; evaluating underperforming sanctuaries; continuing and expanding oyster restoration in sanctuaries; and developing strategies to connect oyster restoration to watershed restoration.

Read more here.