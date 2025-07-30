DNR Waterfowl Photo Contest Winner Announced

This photo by Josh Montgomery is winning entry in Maryland DNR’s 2025 waterfowl photo contest. (Courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Josh Montgomery has been selected as the winner of the inaugural Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterfowl Photo Contest with his image of his retriever carrying a canvasback duck.

The image will be available on a new hard-card license offered through the MD Outdoors licensing and registration system, and on the DNR 2026 Maryland Natural Resource Calendar.

“Congratulations to our winner and all participants. We had a fantastic group of entries depicting many scenes and species,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “This iconic image is a great way to introduce our new licensing system and the hard cards that are available for collection.”

Mr. Montgomery captured this photo in Anne Arundel County while out hunting with his trusted companion, River.

“Hunting is my passion, and I enjoy sharing it through the camera,” Mr. Montgomery said. “In the moment I was able to capture River happily doing her job retrieving bird after bird from the icy waters and one epic experience that we won’t soon forget.”

Mr. Montgomery’s photo was selected following a first-ever Maryland DNR waterfowl photo contest earlier this year; for the next season and going forward, waterfowl photos will be part of DNR’s annual photo contest, and the images will be chosen along with the other photo contest winners each fall.

The DNR photo contest is accepting entries until August 1.

Holders of Maryland hunting and fishing licenses can purchase a collectible, limited edition card that serves as a durable hard copy of their license (featuring this and other images) at MD Outdoors. The 2026 calendar that will include this image will be available for purchase in the fall.

Maryland hunters and anglers can purchase their licenses online at MD Outdoors, at DNR service centers, or at sport license agent retailers.