DNR Says Make Camping Reservations Now

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Are you planning a camping trip to one of Maryland’s state parks this year? If so, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends that you start making your camping reservations now.

Now is the time to reserve your campsites for the 2022 season. Spots fill up fast so plan now. DNR’s online reservation system makes finding a campsite a breeze.

Are you new to camping in Maryland? Check out the camping Q&A page. The state has created a frequently-asked-questions page.

Photo credit: Pixabay.com