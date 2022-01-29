January 29, 2022

Art & Lifestyle:

UCAC Committee to Join Sotterley Event -

Friday, January 28, 2022

St. Mary’s, Eat, Live, and Be Healthy -

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Moll Dyer Day Planned in February -

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Three Oaks Center Seeks Food Donations -

Monday, January 24, 2022

DNR Says Make Camping Reservations Now

Posted by on Saturday, January 29, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

Are you planning a camping trip to one of Maryland’s state parks this year? If so, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends that you start making your camping reservations now.

Now is the time to reserve your campsites for the 2022 season. Spots fill up fast so plan now. DNR’s online reservation system makes finding a campsite a breeze.

Are you new to camping in Maryland? Check out the camping Q&A page. The state has created a frequently-asked-questions page.

Photo credit: Pixabay.com

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with

Leave A Comment