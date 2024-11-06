DNR Photo Contest Winners Announced
Debby Berlyne’s photo of a green heron at Brookside Gardens. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has chosen the winners of the annual Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Debby Berlyne for her photo of a green heron at Brookside Gardens.
This year’s contest received more than 1,800 photo submissions.
This year’s grand prize package includes $700, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next year’s contest, and five copies of the 2025 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories — winter, spring, summer, and fall.
First-place winners for the three remaining seasons (other than the grand prize winner) will receive $100, a Maryland State Park Passport, and five copies of the 2025 calendar. Second-place winners for each season will receive five copies of the calendar.
The winners of the 2024 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest are below; larger images of the photos can be found on this online gallery.
First-Place Winter – Sunrise Heron by Robert Sullivan
Second-Place Winter – Snowy January Sunrise at Weverton Cliffs by Andrew Rimel
Third-Place Winter – Princess Chickadee by Madhuri Shenker
First-Place Summer – Snapper by Reinhardt Sahmel
Second-Place Summer – Carp Mating in the Grasses by Bill Mish
Third-Place Summer – Hoopers Island Lights by Ken Rose
First-Place Fall – Yellow Leaf Road by Nathaniel Peck
Second-Place Fall – Gathering Chipmunk by Rick Dove
Third-Place Fall – Taking a Lunch Break by Ian Todd
First-Place Spring – Green Heron in the Gardens by Debby Berlyne
Second-Place Spring – Fungi ride by Beamie Young
Third-Place Spring – Onion Rain by Sadie Routzahn