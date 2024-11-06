DNR Photo Contest Winners Announced

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Debby Berlyne’s photo of a green heron at Brookside Gardens. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has chosen the winners of the annual Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Debby Berlyne for her photo of a green heron at Brookside Gardens.

This year’s contest received more than 1,800 photo submissions.

This year’s grand prize package includes $700, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next year’s contest, and five copies of the 2025 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories — winter, spring, summer, and fall.

First-place winners for the three remaining seasons (other than the grand prize winner) will receive $100, a ​Maryland State Park Passport, and five copies of the 2025 calendar. Second-place winners for each season will receive five copies of the calendar.

The winners of the 2024 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest are below; larger images of the photos can be found on this online gallery.

First-Place Winter – Sunrise Heron by Robert Sullivan

Second-Place Winter – Snowy January Sunrise at Weverton Cliffs by Andrew Rimel

Third-Place Winter – Princess Chickadee by Madhuri Shenker

First-Place Summer – Snapper by Reinhardt Sahmel

Second-Place Summer – Carp Mating in the Grasses by Bill Mish

Third-Place Summer – Hoopers Island Lights by Ken Rose

First-Place Fall – Yellow Leaf Road by Nathaniel Peck

Second-Place Fall – Gathering Chipmunk by Rick Dove

Third-Place Fall – Taking a Lunch Break by Ian Todd

First-Place Spring – Green Heron in the Gardens by Debby Berlyne

Second-Place Spring – Fungi ride by Beamie Young

Third-Place Spring – Onion Rain by Sadie Routzahn