DNR Honors Poster Contest Winners

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, February 28, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Fifth-grade students who submitted Arbor Day posters to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources had their work judged by a panel of forestry experts and a special guest judge, Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan, who is an accomplished artist and adjunct professor at Maryland Institute College of Art.

The posters were created using varied artistic techniques, including colored pencils, crayons, markers, and paint, all illustrating this year’s contest theme, “Trees are Terrific … and Maryland Forests are Too.”

Original artwork focused on trees cleaning the air, creating shade, and generally contributing to healthy outdoor living.

“It is an honor to participate in this annual event, highlighting the artistic talents of Maryland’s school children, and celebrating our environment and the trees that call it home,” said Mrs. Hogan, who has served as a guest judge since 2018.

The first-place winner is Camden Steiner of Bel Air in Harford County. Camden’s school will receive a prize of 15 trees. The second-place winner is Arynn Brooks of Waldorf in Charles County. Arynn’s school will receive 10 trees for planting. The third-place winner is Alexis Horichs of Westminster in Carroll County. Alexis’ school will receive five trees.

“Our Arbor Day Poster Contest provides a great opportunity for Maryland’s fifth-grade students to learn about the importance of our forests while recognizing their artistic talents,” Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “I am always impressed with the quality of their work which demonstrates that they will be good stewards of our natural resources for years to come.”

The Maryland Forest Service accepted hundreds of entries for the 2022 Arbor Day Poster Contest. Previously selected winners from each participating county were then forwarded for judging by the volunteer Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee.

The Arbor Day Poster Contest is hosted annually by the department’s Tree-Mendous Maryland Program. All winning poster entries along with photos from the contest judging are posted online.