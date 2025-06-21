DNR Has 19th FishMaryland Master Angler

Angler Jeffrey Spicer caught this 32.25-inch Chesapeake Channa near Aberdeen in 2024, on his way to achieving a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program. (Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Spicer via MD DNR)

Jeffery Spicer of Parkville has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program. The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland.

Mr. Spicer is the 19th angler to achieve the highest milestone in the FishMaryland program.

He learned about the Master Angler achievement through two of his fishing buddies who are also master anglers, Tim Campbell and David Mccollum. Spicer enjoys fishing with his friends close to home in tidal and nontidal waters, including the lower Susquehanna River, the Bush and Gunpowder rivers, and Loch Raven Reservoir. Spicer fished only with artificial lures to catch all his master angler fish.

“You can consider me a self-taught angler; as a kid, I loved spending my time fooling around in the waters of the Gunpowder, and this is where I first learned to fish,” Mr. Spicer said. “I’m fortunate to be able to fish with older and knowledgeable anglers who are my close friends, and I never tire of the challenge of deciding what lures to use and when is the best time to fish.”

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities.