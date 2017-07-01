Digital Media Students Head to Film Fest

College of Southern Maryland news production students covered the Annapolis Film Festival during the spring semester. The students interviewed producers and directors of several films and covered panel discussions and workshops at the event. The digital media students’ coverage of the festival is scheduled to be part of a news show, “County Wide News,” on CSM-TV Channel 98.

“I thought the festival was an amazing experience as a filmmaker, especially because of the talk-back and panels at the event,” said Arie Moore of Waldorf, one of the students. “I really got a lot of useful information being able to talk directly to people in the industry. And the discussions made me think about my own way of filming.”

“The thing that I took away is the motivation and drive that each of the directors and producers expressed in making their respective movies,” said Alfonzo Thomas of Prince Frederick. “The screenings of the various films at the festival showed just how much time and effort the cast and crew put forth in creating such great works of art.”

For the past two years, Christopher Marks, the instructor for News Production (DMP2010) at CSM, has been able to obtain professional media credentials for his students to cover the film festival. “As a professional in the TV broadcast business and the professor in the DMP2010 class, I find it important for the students to get professional experience.”

“The Annapolis Film Festival provided a great platform for DMP News Production students to apply and display what they learned in the classroom environment,” said CSM Associate Professor Olaniyi Areke, coordinator of the DMP program.

