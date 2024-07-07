Detention Center’s Thompson, Crow Honored

Pictured from left are Major Clay Safford, Cpl. Joshua Crow, and warden Mary Ann Thompson. (Photo courtesy Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services)

Warden Mary Ann Thompson and Cpl. Joshua Crow of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center were recognized during the 2024 annual Maryland Correctional Administrators Association Conference in June.

Warden Thompson was honored with the prestigious Dewitt Award. The annual recognition, named in memory of Cecil County Sheriff Jack Dewitt (1974-1990), recognizes the outstanding contributions of corrections professionals and their associates. This is the second time Warden Thompson has received the Dewitt Award, having also been recognized in 2015.

Warden Thompson began her career in 1984 at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office Division. In 1989, she joined the Corrections Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, where she now serves as the detention center warden. She provides professional guidance and direction in the planning, leadership, and management of the 350-bed detention facility.

Cpl. Crow’s versatility and dedication were acknowledged as he was named the MCAA Officer of the Year for his outstanding performance at the detention center. He has served at the jail since 2017. His career has been marked by many responsibilities, including intelligence liaison, fire and safety officer, transport officer, and booking officer.

“We are incredibly proud of Warden Thompson and Corporal Crow. Their awards underscore the dedication and professionalism they demonstrate daily. Warden Thompson’s distinction as a two-time recipient of the Dewitt Award showcases her sustained effectiveness over nearly a decade and reflects the high regard and respect she commands within the corrections community across the state,” St. Mary’s Sheriff Steve Hall said.