Dems Search for Online All-Stars

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, July 19, 2021 · Leave a Comment

US House Democratic members and committee majorities are looking to increase their followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to demonstrate creativity in how they use digital tools to reach constituents and share information with the public, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

The top 50 members, three committees, and two caucuses who gain the most new followers will be named as Online All-Stars in a competition that, in past years, has seen House Democrats add more followers in three weeks than in a typical six-month period.

The contest began July 7.

“This competition has been tremendously successful in helping House Democrats reach more Americans with our message of opportunity, justice, and equality using innovative digital tools,” said House Majority Leader Hoyer. “These social media platforms enable Democrats to communicate directly with millions of our constituents to help them engage with the issues affecting them and their communities and to ensure that their voices are heard in Washington. Each year, members’ and committees’ digital engagement gets more and more creative, and I look forward to seeing what new ideas they come up with in 2021.”

This will be the 12th year that Leader Hoyer has overseen the Member Online All-Star Competition. Throughout that time, House Democrats have added more than 4.2 million new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube over the 11 previous contests.

During the three-week competition, the number of new followers gained are tracked on a scoreboard. The top 50 members at the conclusion of the contest will be named Online All-Stars, the top finisher will be named the MVP, and the top freshman office will be named Freshman MVP. The top three committees and the top two caucuses are also named Online All-Stars. Additionally, “Creative Category” awards will be presented for best online video, best web graphic, best GIF, best online ad, best Franked-email, best constituent services post, and best e-newsletter.

An online trophy case highlighting previous winners over the 11 years of the contest can be found here.

The scoreboard will be automatically updated each morning, pulling new numbers from all members’ and committees’ accounts. The top 50 will be visible to the public throughout the competition here.

