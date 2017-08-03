Dems Increase Social Media Followers

With 47,732 new social media followers, Rep. Adam Schiff of California’s 28th congressional district has been named the 2017 MVP in House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer’s 2017 Member Online All-Star Competition. Whip Hoyer holds the contest each year to see who can increase their constituent engagement the most on social media. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland’s 4th District is the Freshman MVP after gaining 8,572 new followers.

The total number of new followers this year is 645,000.

“I’m pleased to announce this year’s Online All-Stars, who led House Democrats in acquiring 645,000 new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube,” said Whip Hoyer. “That is well over half a million Americans who will now regularly hear from House Democrats thanks to our collective efforts.”

The winning members of Congress used their social media in communicate regularly with constituents, therefore gaining many new followers. Congressman Brown’s engagement included defending LGBTQ members of our military from GOP attacks, bringing attention to the alarming increase in racial violence, defending Net Neutrality, and celebrating National Sunglasses Day.

Rep. Schiff gained new followers in part by responding with force to the latest twists of the Trump Russia saga, skillfully using humor, some creative cross posting, challenging Trump directly on Twitter, conducting a health care-focused Facebook Live interview of an impressive young child with a heart condition, hanging out with Mark Zuckerberg, and invoking the powerful words of Michelle Obama in response to Trump’s vulgar attacks on Mika Brzezinski.

“I congratulate Reps. Adam Schiff and Anthony Brown on being named MVPs, and Reps. Joe Kennedy and Jamie Raskin for finishing as close runners-up,” Whip Hoyer said. “I thank all of the Members and their staffs for their hard work and innovative efforts over the past three weeks to reach and engage with more Americans online.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts’ 4th District took second place and gained an incredible 42,253 followers in part by arguing passionately for mental health coverage for children, using self-deprecating humor, attacking TrumpCare, participating in a charity run for vets at Fenway, and announcing that he and his wife have a baby on the way.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland’s 8th District came in close second for the Freshman MVP honor with 8,544 followers, just 28 behind Rep. Brown. He gained followers in part by questioning Jared Kushner’s security clearance, answering questions from the back of a moving car in a Facebook Live, engaging with #DogTwitter, rallying in defense of First Amendment religious freedoms, utilizing #ThrowbackThursday, and using Facebook 360 to show off the beauty of the US Capitol building.

Caucuses and committee Democrats also participated in the competition. The Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Judiciary Committee Democrats, Oversight & Government Reform Committee Democrats, and Appropriations Committee Democrats were named 2017 All-Stars.

