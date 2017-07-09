Dems in Congress Expand Reach Online

Elected officials are always looking for ways to gain new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Until July 17, Democrats in the House of Representatives will compete to see who can attract the most people on social media, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) announced.

“As Congress considers crucial issues from TrumpCare to tax reform, it is critical that members hear directly from their constituents,” said House Minority Whip Hoyer. “Social media is a fast, convenient, and powerful way to facilitate that communication and increase transparency. This contest is a fun way for House Democrats to increase our focus on expanding our reach online.”

Last year, House Democrats added a record 248,000 new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube over three weeks. Over the seven annual contests beginning in 2010, House Democrats have added nearly 1.1 million followers to those platforms.

During the three-week competition, which began June 26, the number of new followers gained by members, committees, and caucuses are tracked on a scoreboard. The top 50 members at the conclusion of the contest will be named Online All-Stars, the top finisher will be named the MVP, and the top freshman office will be named Freshman MVP.

The top three committees and the top two caucuses are also named Online All-Stars.

Additionally, awards will be presented for the top video, top infographic, top constituent services post, and most viral post.

Last year, Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13) won overall MVP and Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33) won Freshman MVP in the competition. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) won an election-year-only award of Franking Blackout MVP. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30) received the award for the most viral post. In addition, a number of other hembers were recognized for outstanding content. Rep. Mark Takano (CA-41) won the “best video” sub-category, Rep. Barabara Lee (CA-13) won the “best infographic” sub-category, and Rep. Ami Bera (CA-7) won “top constituent services” post.

A video with highlights from the 2016 competition can be found here.

Every morning until the 2017 Member Online All-Star Competition ends, the scoreboard will automatically pull new numbers from all member accounts. The top 50 Members on the scoreboard can be viewed by the public throughout the contest here.

