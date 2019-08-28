Delegation Wants to Ensure Votes for All

A group of lawmakers, including Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), have sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in hopes of ensuring Votes for All.

Congressman Hoyer, Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Elijah E. Cummings, John Sarbanes, Dutch Ruppersberger, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) sent a letter to Governor Hogan asking for information about the state of Maryland’s efforts to address problems that happened during the 2018 elections. The letter also urges Hogan to work with the Maryland State Board of Elections and other state and federal agencies to establish meaningful improvements to voter registration, voter access, and election security, ensuring that all eligible Marylanders can vote in the 2020 elections.

“We write to request information regarding the State of Maryland’s efforts to address problems that occurred during the 2018 elections and to make meaningful improvements to voter registration, voter access, and election security to ensure that Marylanders can exercise their constitutional right to vote in the 2020 elections,” the members wrote.

“In Maryland, approximately 54 percent of eligible voters — more than 2.3 million people — voted in the 2018 elections. Historically, voter turnout is even higher during a presidential year. With nearly 4 million active registered voters in Maryland, it is essential that the voting problems that occurred last year are not repeated in 2020, and that any security vulnerabilities are addressed before next year’s elections,” the cembers continued in their letter.

The full text of the letter follows and can be found online.

The letter asks for information on how the state will solve problems that occurred in 2018, like a shortage of printed ballots, outdated and broken voting equipment, and lines resulted in waits longer than two hours.

