Delegation Wants Review of State’s June 2 Primary

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, June 15, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Maryland’s congressional delegation has called for a comprehensive review of the state’s June 2 primary elections.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and members of the Maryland delegation, including Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, and David Trone, issued the following statement after Maryland’s June 2 primary election, which was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality:

“The primary election in Maryland on Tuesday was conducted under extraordinary circumstances that required timing changes and significant adjustments to voting methods. Under this pressure, it is clear there have been a number of breakdowns in the process.

“With the full participation and cooperation of the Maryland State Board of Elections and the Board’s staff, there must be an urgent, thorough and rigorous review of the Maryland primary election to identify problems that occurred, take steps to address them and ensure that as a state we are well-prepared to conduct a safe, free and fair election in November. Policymakers and election administrators at every level of government have a responsibility to join in this effort and do so in a way that bolsters the confidence of Maryland voters and makes sure that they are able to cast their vote and have that vote accurately counted,” reads the statement.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.