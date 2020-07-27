Delegation Secures Funds for UMD Bee Research

The University of Maryland College Park has received $299,159 through the US Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture for a bee research project focused on predicting and mitigating honey bee colony losses. The announcement was made by Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office.

Joining Mr. Hoyer (D-MD) in announcing the award were Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, David Trone, and Kweisi Mfume.

“Agriculture – a leading economic driver in Maryland – depends on healthy pollinators,” the lawmakers said. “This important investment in bee colony research will help deliver new and innovative solutions to protect populations across the state and help Maryland’s farmers.”

Pollinators are paramount to the agriculture industry in Maryland. According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, “every third bite of food we eat can be attributed to these beneficial organisms.” This project will provide tools and methods for beekeepers to forecast and guard against colony losses, which can have a deleterious effect on nut, seed, fruit and vegetable production in Maryland.

The US Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced more than $4.7 million in research and extension grants as a part of the NIFA Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, designed to find solutions to farmers’ current problems and needs. These projects will allow researchers to collaborate at a national, regional and local scale on solutions for the agricultural community.

