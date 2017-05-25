Delegation Fights to Keep Md. Colleges Affordable

Maryland’s congressional delegation, including Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), gathered in early May to listen to leaders from Maryland’s higher education community speak about how to best serve Maryland colleges and students.

Delegation members met with University System of Maryland Chancellor Dr. Robert Caret, Morgan State University President Dr. David Wilson, McDaniel College President and Chair of the Maryland Independent Colleges and University Association Board of Trustees Dr. Roger Casey, and Chesapeake College President and Vice President of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges Executive Committee Dr. Barbara Viniar.

Congressman Hoyer said ensuring that Maryland students have access to an affordable higher education is a top priority for the Maryland delegation. “I remain hopeful that Congress can work together in a bipartisan manner, similar to the bipartisan reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, to reauthorize the Higher Education Act, in a way that improves both access and affordability for our students. As a member of the Board of Trustees at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and as a former Regent of the University System of Maryland, I will continue to work with my colleagues to invest in education for all students in our state.”

Sen. Ben Cardin said too many families are forced to take on significant debt just to gain a foothold in the middle class. “Our state’s colleges and universities understand this challenge faced by Marylanders and shared their vision on how to build on efforts to provide students with an affordable higher education,” Sen. Cardin said. “As a delegation, Team Maryland is committed to working with our state’s leaders in higher education to provide quality, affordable educational opportunities for Maryland families.”

“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will work tirelessly to protect the support for higher education we secured in the FY17 spending bill …,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen said. “Every child who has the desire and willingness to go to college and work hard should have the opportunity for success – without worrying about the cost. We need to tackle the issue not only of college affordability, but of the crushing debt that many students graduate with. I look forward to working with the entire congressional delegation and Maryland’s higher education leaders to tackle these and many other issues.”

On May 15, “House Democrats launched a bold new initiative to strengthen higher education access and affordability for the twenty-first century,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Recognizing how critical higher education has become to competing for and securing good jobs and opportunities for our workers, Democrats will fight not just to preserve but to expand proven resources such as Pell Grants and to reform the way student loans are financed and serviced so that graduates can better manage their payments. Most of all, we want to make the federal government a partner with colleges and universities to promote greater access, affordability, and completion by controlling costs and lowering tuition.

“If America is to continue leading the world in innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunity, we will need to ensure that every student who wants to attain higher education can do so,” Mr. Hoyer continued. “I want to thank ranking member Bobby Scott and House Education and Workforce Committee Democrats for their hard work in developing and introducing this new plan to help students aim higher.”

