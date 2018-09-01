Deficit to Disaster? Learn More at TPP Event

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Saturday, September 1, 2018

Do bigger deficits mean disaster ahead? How long will it be before federal spending on interest payments exceeds the defense budget? Find out Sept. 6, 2018, when Dr. Dan Crippen, former director of the Congressional Budget Office, discusses the implications of the rapidly increasing federal budget deficit, followed by a one-on-one conversation and Q&A with retired VADM Joe Dyer and Dr. Crippen on the impact of deficits on the US Navy. The Patuxent Partnership is co-hosting and helping to publicize the event.

The program will be presented by TPP through a partnership with the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Dr. Crippen will begin his speech at 6 pm. He is a member of the board of directors of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Government; board of trustees of the Center for Health Care Strategies; former executive director of the National Governors Association (2011-2015); and former director of the Congressional Budget Office (1999-2003).

VADM Dyer is commissioner of the Section 809 Panel; former chief strategy officer, chief operation officer and president at iRobot Corp.; and a former commander of Naval Air Systems Command.

The Patuxent Partnership is also set to receive the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Trailblazer Award during the program. Other recipients of the award include SMCM Trustee Donald “Donny” Bryan ’73, the first African-American to graduate from St. Mary’s College’s four-year program; President Emeritus Edward T. “Ted” Lewis, whose leadership over the course of 13 years took St. Mary’s College from a generally unknown college to a nationally recognized public honors college; and Julie Croteau, a 1993 graduate who became the first female to play NCAA men’s baseball.

While the event is free, advanced registration is requested to manage seating.

The event will be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s Hall.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

