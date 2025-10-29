Defibrillators Installed at St. Mary’s Parks

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Thirteen automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are being installed at St. Mary’s County government parks and facilities.

The county’s Department of Emergency Services has partnered with Recreation & Parks, Aging & Human Services, and Public Works & Transportation to install 13 secure AED cabinets across 12 county parks and at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown.

The initiative comes as part of a broader effort to enhance the “chain of survival” for victims of sudden cardiac arrest, one of the leading causes of unexpected death in the US.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year, and nearly 90% are fatal.

Local data from the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival shows that the second most frequent location for these events is public spaces, including sports fields, and recreation areas.

“Citizens are often the first to respond in a cardiac emergency,” said Jen Utz, director of the Department of Emergency Services. “This program empowers our community to take immediate action when seconds matter most and emergency responders are on the way.”

The new AED cabinets are designed to provide 24/7 access to lifesaving equipment. In the event of a cardiac emergency, residents should always call 911. The 911 dispatcher will provide a secure access code to unlock the cabinet, allowing bystanders to retrieve and use the AED before emergency responders arrive.

Early defibrillation has been shown to increase survival rates by 50% to 75% when an AED is available on-site.

In St. Mary’s County, Emergency Medical Services responds to an average of 217 cardiac arrest calls each year, and the enhanced accessibility of AEDs at these locations is expected to improve outcomes countywide.

As part of this effort, the Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad will host a free community CPR class in the Company 6 training room at 19330 Piney Point Road in Valley Lee from 6 to 10pm Friday, October 24, 2025. Registration is required, and the class will be limited to 15 participants.

Those interested in attending should contact EMS Assistant Chief Kim Collins at [email protected] to reserve a spot.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department also provides American Red Cross adult and pediatric First Aid, CPR, and AED certification to members of the community. For more information, click here.