Dec. 31 Is Charter School Application Deadline

The Chesapeake Public Charter School online lottery has opened. All interested families must fill out applications online here during the open enrollment period.

(This includes all families/siblings who were waitlisted in the 21/22 school year). For the 2022-2023 school year, the online application link closes at midnight December 31, 2021.

A zoom link and informational video/slides will be available on the CPCS website. Zoom Q&A sessions will be recorded and posted to the CPCS website.

Families need to enter a valid email address and create a password to create a free account. The application also features a mobile friendly platform. This account will need to be monitored for information regarding submission status, acceptance/waitlist notifications.

All applications must be completed online. The order in which the application is submitted does not impact the selection process. It does not matter whether a family submits an application on the first day or the last day since the lottery is a random, computer-based drawing. The application is available in multiple languages.

The official lottery will be run at the end of January 2022.

Kindergarten families will be notified by email upon completion of the lottery of their acceptance or wait list status. All other families of students in grades 1-8 will receive an email of their waitlist status and will be offered seats as they become open through the summer months.

For more information, call the school’s main office at 301-863-9585, ext. 0.