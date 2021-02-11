Deadline Nears for Women in Defense Scholarships
Women In Defense is accepting applications for 2021-2022 WID scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 12, 2021.
Through the WID Scholarship Program, Women In Defense encourages women to pursue careers supporting US national security with a focus on defense or foreign policy. Eligible women may submit applications for funding to assist them in pursuing education on the path to a career in defense or national security.
For more information and to apply for a WID Scholarship, click here.
Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:
- Be a woman currently enrolled or expected to be enrolled at an accredited university or college by the next academic term, either full time or part time.
- Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible; undergraduates must have attained at least junior level status (60 credits).
- Demonstrate interest in pursuing a career related to national security or defense.
- Demonstrate financial need.
- Have a minimum grade point average of 3.25.
- Be a US citizen.
- Recipients of past awards may apply for future financial assistance.