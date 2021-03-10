March 10, 2021

Deadline March 12 for Women in Defense Scholarships

Women in Defense

Women In Defense is accepting applications for 2021-2022 WID scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 12, 2021.

Through the WID Scholarship Program, Women In Defense encourages women to pursue careers supporting US national security with a focus on defense or foreign policy. Eligible women may submit applications for funding to assist them in pursuing education on the path to a career in defense or national security.

For more information and to apply for a WID Scholarship, click here.

Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

  • Be a woman currently enrolled or expected to be enrolled at an accredited university or college by the next academic term, either full time or part time.
  • Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible; undergraduates must have attained at least junior level status (60 credits).
  • Demonstrate interest in pursuing a career related to national security or defense.
  • Demonstrate financial need.
  • Have a minimum grade point average of 3.25.
  • Be a US citizen.
  • Recipients of past awards may apply for future financial assistance.

Find more information here.

