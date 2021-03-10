Deadline March 12 for Women in Defense Scholarships

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Women In Defense is accepting applications for 2021-2022 WID scholarships. The deadline to apply is March 12, 2021.

Through the WID Scholarship Program, Women In Defense encourages women to pursue careers supporting US national security with a focus on defense or foreign policy. Eligible women may submit applications for funding to assist them in pursuing education on the path to a career in defense or national security.

For more information and to apply for a WID Scholarship, click here.

Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

Be a woman currently enrolled or expected to be enrolled at an accredited university or college by the next academic term, either full time or part time.

Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible; undergraduates must have attained at least junior level status (60 credits).

Demonstrate interest in pursuing a career related to national security or defense.

Demonstrate financial need.

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.25.

Be a US citizen.

Recipients of past awards may apply for future financial assistance.

