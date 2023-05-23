Deadline Extended for Camp at USMSM

The Patuxent Partnership reminds high school students that a free STEM Summer Camp @ USMSM for Future Problem Solvers will be offered June 20-30 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. The application deadline has been extended to June 9.

June 20-30, 2023

USMSM SMART Building, 44219 Airport Road, California, MD

Find the application form here.

The A. James Clark School of Engineering of the University of Maryland at College Park, with financial support from SoMD 2030, will host the camp. The program is for high school students who are interested in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields of study. It will provide a venue for students to learn mechanical design, electronics, and coding. It will teach engineering and math skills, as well as collaboration and teamwork, and will aim at developing these diverse skills to solve problems and encourage innovation.

Program highlights include:

Creating your imagination with 3D printing

Mechanical testing with a wind tunnel

Building electronic circuits

Human-machine interaction through coding (programming in C, Python, MIT App Inventor, ChatGPT)

Controlling machines with microcontrollers (electronics, sensors, IoT, robotics)

Projects: Generating electricity with windmills, autonomous drone, autonomous land rover

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

