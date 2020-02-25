Dale Moore Returns With Brown Bag Series 2.0

Expect luncheon talk about the future, at this reboot of The Patuxent Partnership’s brown bag series with Dale Moore, founder and president of The Moore Group, focused on organizational strategy, innovation, and transformation.

His resume below speaks to a career working to direct the US Navy into the future, retaining its global technical and strategic superiority. In short, Mr. Moore seeks to assess what is needed, before it becomes necessary.

A good lead-off to The Patuxent Partnership’s 2020 Strategic Brown Bag Series 2.0 is scheduled March 3 from noon to 1 pm — networking begins at 11:30 am — at the Bell Office at 46591 Expedition Drive Suite 101, Lexington Park MD 20653.

This program is free. Registration helps with seating arrangements. Water and cookies will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch.



Dr. Moore will present a range of strategic forces and trends shaping today’s competitive environment and open discussion on the factors impacting them — political, economic, social, technological, and others. The focus is on how all of these will impact organizations. Strategies for positioning for success as these trends evolve will be considered.

Questions, answers, and dialogue will follow Dr. Moore’s presentation. His resume is below.

Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to two CL points.

Dr. Moore is recently retired after 37 years supporting the Navy and the Department of Defense, including as the Director, Strategy and Innovation, DASN(RDTE) where he led the development and deployment of the DON 30 Year Research and Development Plan and the DON Strategic Thinking Community of Interest, and served as a plankowner for the ASN RDA Agility Campaign. Prior positions include: Director, Strategic Initiative Coordination and Execution for NAVAIR, the Director of the NAWCAD Strategic Cell, the Chief Systems Engineer for N-UCAS/X-47B, the Deputy Corporate Deployment Champion for “NAVAIR AIRSpeed”, NAVAIR’s Materials Research and Engineering Competency Lead/NAWCAD Aerospace Materials Division Director.

Dr. Moore serves on the TPP Academic Advisory Board, and has served on the Executive Board, MIT Lean Aerospace Initiative and the University of Texas at Dallas Research Advisory Board. Dr. Moore holds an EdD in Human and Organizational Learning, Leadership and Change from George Washington University; a master’s in Product Development from the Naval Postgraduate School; and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

