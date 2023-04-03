Dahlgren Proposes Expanding Zone for Weapons Testing

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, April 3, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(navsea.navy.mil NSWC Dahlgren graphic)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Some boaters and watermen are worried about a proposed expansion of the zone for weapons testing on the Potomac River, reports Bay Journal. Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division filed a notice in the Federal Register in December 2022 seeking public comment on expanding the middle “danger zone” that extends about 20 miles downriver from Dahlgren, VA. The notice said the expansion was for “ongoing infrared sensor testing for detection of airborne chemical or biological agent simulants, directed energy testing, and for operating manned or unmanned watercraft.”

The American Federation of Government Employees union is urging the Pentagon to use the federal workforce instead of contractors, reports Federal Times. “We must invest in and fully deploy existing federal facilities to fully meet the urgent requirements in Ukraine that are straining our global military supply and equipment capability,” said Everett Kelley, AFGE’s national president. “Moreover, federal facilities can be mobilized on demand rather than having to coax, incentivize, or nationalize the private sector.

Nine US service members were killed after two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday in Kentucky, reports CNN. There were no survivors. They were taking part in a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The Army released the names of the nine soldiers on Friday, reports The Hill.

AmCap Inc., a private equity real estate firm based in Connecticut, announced its acquisition of the First Colony shopping center on Route 235 in California, MD. “We are excited to acquire First Colony and add another Giant Grocery Store to our portfolio,” said Jake Bisenius, president and CIO of AmCap, in a news release. “In addition to having high-performing junior anchor tenants including Michaels and Advance Auto Parts, First Colony is shadow anchored by Target, Lowe’s, and BJ Wholesale Club, who help drive foot-traffic to the center.”

Cybersecurity and electronic warfare services company Castellum Inc. said it has acquired Global Technologies Management Resources Inc., a government contractor based in Hollywood, MD, according to Global Newswire. “In addition to adding significant new capability to Castellum, strengthening our presence at Pax River, and being immediately accretive for our shareholders, we also have a new, important prime contract vehicle through which we plan to accelerate our organic growth,” said Mark Fuller, president and CEO of Castellum.

The Defense Department launched a website to accompany its “Hack the Pentagon” program in order to provide additional resources for the program, reports The Hill. Defense organizations, vendors, and security researchers can learn how to conduct a bug bounty, partner with the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office DDS team to support bug bounties, and participate in DoD-wide bug bounties.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service wants to conserve up to 30,000 acres of land over the next 30 years in Southern Maryland, reports Bay Journal. Plans will focus on protecting habitat in the watersheds of Mattawoman and Nanjemoy creeks, Zekiah Swamp, and the St. Mary’s and Patuxent rivers.

The remnants of trashed F-35 Lightning II fighter jets are getting a second wind at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, reports Air Force Times. The base’s 388th Maintenance Squadron is refurbishing the aircraft to be used as training aids. Master Sgt. Andrew Wilkow said it is saving the Air Force millions of dollars.

China has threatened retaliation if US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during an upcoming trip with a stop in Los Angeles, reports The Associated Press.

Fox News reports that six US military members diagnosed with traumatic brain injury were being treated at their bases following attacks in Syria last month by Iranian-backed militants.

The Canadian government wants to purchase up to 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, associated equipment, and initial servicing, as well as access to intellectual property and technical data, reports Canadian Metalworking. The new aircraft would replace the Royal Canadian Air Force fleet of 14 CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division has developed custom hearing protection for service members using 3D digital-imaging technology, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle. The process will reduce delivery time by at least 50% and is being developed as a solution to the Defense Department’s most reported injury, noise-induced hearing loss. Hearing damage affects at least 10% of the military, according to data from the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center.

CAPT Loukas Papadopoulos, a naval engineer and information warfare (space) officer, was sworn in recently as the new commander of the Office of Naval Research Reserve Component in Arlington, VA, reports dvidshub.net. Papadopoulos succeeds CAPT Michael Van Poots.

The Navy is deploying more chaplains for suicide prevention, reports Navy Times. The new strategy is to have chaplains as regular members of the crew on more ships. The goal is for the clergy to connect with sailors, believers and non-believers alike, in complete confidentiality – something that has allowed several to talk sailors out of suicidal crises.

The service member found deceased in his car in the Pentagon parking lot last month was a 42-year-old non-comissioned officer, reports Navy Times. Master Sgt. Juan Paulo Bordador was pronounced dead by Arlington Emergency Medical Services on March 14, following a welfare check. An investigation into Bordador’s death is ongoing. He was an intel specialist for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Joint Base Andrews was locked down Thursday after a report of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on base, reports The Hill. The lockdown was lifted at 5pm Thursday, reports CBS Baltimore. No suspect was found.

Major League Baseball’s 2023 regular season kicked off Thursday. Players and fans were introduced for the first time to MLB’s newest set of rules, reports CBS Sports.

Rick Lantz, who served two separate stints as a football assistant at the US Naval Academy during his coaching career that lasted more than four decades, has died, reports Capital Gazette. He was 85.

Legislators are working to make Maryland Rye the official state spirit, reports Capital News Service. The bill was introduced in both the House and the Senate in last year’s legislative session but did not make it out of committee. Not only did it get out of committee this year, but the House version made the “crossover deadline,” meaning it passed one chamber and will receive consideration by the other.

Contracts:

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was awarded a $994,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm‐fixed-price contract for C-32A and C-40B/C aircraft contractor logistics support services. This contract provides for program management, aircraft base and depot maintenance, engine maintenance, modifications, and modification support. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2033. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,191,576 are being obligated at the time award for the first task order (FA8134-23-F-B001). This contract was a competitive and two offers were received. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8134-23-D-B004).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $1,295,000,013 fixed-price-incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2406 for the procurement of the detail design and construction of the Amphibious Transport Dock ship, LPD 32, the third LPD 17 Flight II ship. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (82%); Crozet, Virginia (3%); Beloit, Wisconsin (2%); and New Orleans, Louisiana (2%), with other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (11%). Work is expected to be completed by September 2029. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,295,000,013 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $235,904,196 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5519 to exercise an option for production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 Hemisphere Systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (55%); Tampa, Florida (8%); Andover, Massachusetts (5%); Chelmsford, Massachusetts (5%); San Diego, California (3%); Rochester, New York (2%); Los Angeles, California (2%); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (2%); Glendale, Arizona (1%); Elk Grove Village, Illinois (1%); White Marsh, Maryland (1%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); Chandler, Arizona (1%); Washington, North Carolina (1%); Woodridge, Illinois (1%); Richardson, Texas (1%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1%); El Cajon, California (1%); Hiawatha, Iowa (1%); Littleton, Colorado (1%); Glendale, California (1%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1%); and other locations each less than 1% (4%), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $175,249,445 (74%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,654,751 (26%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $113,628,201 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5406 for MK 15 close-in weapon system (CIWS) upgrades and conversions, system overhauls, and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (37%); Tucson, Arizona (13%); Mason, Ohio (6%); Williston, Vermont (5%); Hauppauge, New York (2%); Joplin, Missouri (2%); Radford, Virginia (2%); Palo Alto, California (2%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Van Nuys, California (1%); Anaheim, California (1%); Valencia, California (1%); Irvine, California (1%); Tempe, Arizona (1%) and various other locations each less than 1% (24%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $70,496,178 (62%), fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,316,038 (36%), fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $804,046 (1%), and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,939 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $71,300,224 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $113,628,201 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5406 for MK 15 close-in weapon system (CIWS) upgrades and conversions, system overhauls, and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (37%); Tucson, Arizona (13%); Mason, Ohio (6%); Williston, Vermont (5%); Hauppauge, New York (2%); Joplin, Missouri (2%); Radford, Virginia (2%); Palo Alto, California (2%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Van Nuys, California (1%); Anaheim, California (1%); Valencia, California (1%); Irvine, California (1%); Tempe, Arizona (1%) and various other locations each less than 1% (24%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $70,496,178 (62%), fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,316,038 (36%), fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $804,046 (1%), and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,939 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $71,300,224 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $15,723,200 firm-fixed-price and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5234 to exercise options for surface and submarine inertial sensor module (ISM) configurations and material for engineering support for the navigation program. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,724,162 (75%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,949,519 (12%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,949,519 (12%); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 (1%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Centerra Group LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded $8,830,791 for a modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-16-D-3600. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Period Seven for base operating support services at military and civilian installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $68,418,701. Work will be performed in the Republic of Singapore. This option period is from April 2023 to March 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Air Force); and fiscal 2023 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $8,049,648 for recurring work was obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 28, 2023)

AECOM Technical Services Inc, Los Angeles, California (FA890323D0001); APTIM Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (FA890323D0002); Argus Consulting Inc, Overland Park, Kansas (FA890323D0003); Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, Richmond, Virginia (FA890323D0004); Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company Inc, Kansas City, Missouri (FA890323D0005); CJT Joint Ventures LP, Linden Virginia (FA890323D0006); Enterprise Engineering Inc, Anchorage, Alaska (FA890323D0007); GTP Consulting Engineers Inc., Duluth, Georgia (FA890323D0008); HDR Engineering Inc., San Antonio, Texas (FA890323D0009); Pond & Co., Peachtree Corners, Georgia (FA890323D0010); Robert and Co., Atlanta, Georgia (FA890323D0011); Stanley Consultants Inc., Austin, Texas (FA890323D0012); Tetra Tech Inc., Collinsville, Illinois (FA890323D0013); and Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (FA890323D0014), have been awarded a $500,000,000 ceiling, firm-fixed-price, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Department of Defense fuels infrastructure architect-engineering (A-E) services to include Title I, Title II, and other related A-E services. Work will be performed worldwide and is set for a five-year base ordering period with a five-year option not to exceed a 10-year ordering period, with an anticipated completion of all work awarded no later than three years after the expiration of the 2036 ordering period. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition, and 14 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 working capital funds in the amount of $35,000 ($2,500 per awardee), are being obligated at the time of award. The 772 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base Lackland-San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $65,802,242 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering support services. This contract provides engineering services support for the AN/ALM 280 enhanced automated special test equipment, AN/ALQ-161A subsystem software configuration, engineering qualification, field test support for preprocessor flight software, and integrated facility for avionics testing. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2033. This contract is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,952,198 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8523-23-D-0002).

Mente Systems Inc., doing business as TheIncLab, McLean, Virginia (H92415-23-9-0001), is being awarded a production other transaction agreement (OTA) to provide a software suite in support of the Special Operations Mission Planning and Execution (SOMPE) program. The agreement has a maximum ceiling of $95,000,000 for a 12-month base period and nine option years. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,042,825 are being obligated at time of award. This software suite is comprised of tactical mission planning and situational awareness tools that automate many aspects of joint operations. The majority of the work will be done in McLean, Virginia. This contract is awarded as a production OTA authorized under 10 US Code §4022(f). US Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

KBR Wyle Service LLC, Fulton, Maryland, is awarded an $8,359,202 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide services and supplies for the operation and support of aircrew centrifuge training to include all resources required for aircrews to execute centrifuge-based, G-tolerance training procedures. This contract provides for the operation, maintenance, and security of facilities as well as a 14 person classroom, 14 anti-gravity suits with torso harnesses, office equipment, and reports as required in an end-of-course package in support of training pilots from Chief of Naval Air Training, Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Naval Strike Air Warfare Center, Commander, Naval Air Forces, the Marine Corps, and miscellaneous US Air Force and international forces to meet Centrifuge-based Flight Environment Training critical performance objectives. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,733 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134023D0002).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $19,105,050 cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract (N0003923C9000) for Integrated Common Processors (ICP) on behalf of the Navy Program Executive Office for Undersea Warfare Systems, Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office. The ICP program provides a common Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems (IUSS) signal processing and display system software and hardware suite for Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System ships and IUSS shore sites. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2023 procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funds are being used to fund this award. The contract is a five-year contract with five years of options. The option periods, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $305,033,598. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia. Work is expected to be completed in March 2024. If options are exercised, work could continue until March 2028. This action is a result of a justification and approval that authorizes a sole source award under the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1. The Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, California, awarded the contract on behalf of the Navy Program Executive Office for Undersea Warfare Systems, Maritime Surveillance Systems.

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $18,158,338 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded task order N3904020F3000 for engineering, technical, administrative and managerial (support) services in support of ships availability planning and engineering center, non-nuclear waterfront and deep submergence systems programs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,807,175 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Sacramento, California, is awarded an $11,123,211 modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0021). This modification provides for the production and delivery of 15 additional full rate production Lot 4 BQM-177A surface launched aerial targets, to include associated rocket-assisted takeoff attachment kits, as well as associated technical and administrative data in support of research, development, test, and evaluation of in-development naval combat weapon systems, fleet gunnery and missile training exercises, and fleet air-to-air missile and surface-to-air missile training exercises for the Navy. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California (50%); Dallas, Texas (20%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (5%); Blacksburg, Virginia (4%); Santa Ana, California (2%); Newton, Kansas (2%); Concord, California (2%); Milwaukie, Oregon (2%); Chatsworth, California (2%); and various locations within the continental US (11%), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,123,211 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W91278-23-D-0044); APTIM Geosyntec JV LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (W91278-23-D-0045); Arcadis, Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W91278-23-D-0046); Cardno-EA Partners JV, Hunt Valley, Maryland (W91278-23-D-0047); HDR, Englewood, Colorado (W91278-23-D-0048); Leidos, Reston, Virginia (W91278-23-D-0049); Tetra Tech Inc., Mobile, Alabama (W91278-23-D-0050); WSP Versar JV UR, Washington, DC (W91278-23-D-0051); ACT Services LLC JV, Columbia, Maryland (W91278-23-D-0052); QRI Tetra Tech JV, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (W91278-23-D-0053); and SERES-Arcadis SB JV2, Charleston, South Carolina (W91278-23-D-0054), will compete for each order of the $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Arcadis PFAS JV, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to conduct remedial investigations, feasibility studies, time-critical and non-time-critical removal action, and decision documents at Army National Guard facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-D-0007).

BAE Systems, Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $46,425,270 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to address workplace safety issues, including process safety actions, equipment replacement, equipment enhancement, process improvements, environmental improvements and infrastructure improvements at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2026. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $46,425,270 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0173).

Northrop Grumman, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $13,900,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to provide mission command training and technical, exercise, simulation, and organizational support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $6,990,339 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-23-C-0013).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $12,377,686 firm-fixed-price contract to develop the specification, selection and procurement of a new hammer mill and associated ancillary equipment for the processing of sheeted wood pulp or sheeted cotton linters. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 22, 2025. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $6,188,843 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0114).

NikSoft Systems Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a six-month extension modification with a total value of $12,514,843 on a firm-fixed-price contract (HT001121C0022) to provide program management, engineering, and operations support for the emigration and sustainment of legacy systems while the replacement technology lifecycle support contract is completed in support of the Defense Health Agency Solutions Delivery Division. Work will be primarily performed at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. Operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,514,843 are obligated for fiscal 2023. The contract was awarded on a sole source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 One Responsible Source and was executed on Sept. 29, 2021. The period of performance for this extension modification is April 1, 2023, to Sept. 29, 2023. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

