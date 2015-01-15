Cybersecurity & Cloud Services Advancing

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is poised to release final security guidance in DoD’s shift to commercial cloud services, reports Federal Times. Defense One summarizes President Obama’s cybersecurity-plan and notes there are skeptics.

The commanding officer of Marine Corps Cyber Command will move up to lead the Pentagon’s foreign espionage arm. Maj. Gen. Vincent Stewart will assume command of the Defense Intelligence Agency Jan. 23, reports Marine Times.

Breaking Defense reports, a memo signed by Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Joseph Dunford indicates the Navy will buy four V-22 Osprey tiltrotors each year from FY18 to FY20 to replace C-2A Greyhound turboprop aircraft in flying carrier on board delivery missions.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is open to future changes in military pay and benefits, reports The Hill. Sen. McCain is also among key Senate Republicans looking to block President Obama from closing the US military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, reports Politico.

More than $380,000 in bonuses went to VA execs at 38 hospitals under investigation for falsifying wait times for medical care, according to Rep. Jeff Miller (R-FL), chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. He introduced legislation this week to give the VA secretary the power to revoke the bonuses, reports Federal Times.

A Vietnam vet with mental illness associated with his combat service, was executed in Georgia for shooting and killing a 22-year old police deputy in 1998, reports Military Times. The Army Times reports the violent murder and execution are sparking debate about combat-related, post-traumatic stress disorder.Can playing a game with Watson, IBM’s cognitive computer, help treat veterans’ PTSD? That’s what the VA is hoping to discover in the next two years, reports the Baltimore Sun. “Brain zapping,” the nickname for magnetic resonance therapy, pulses energy from magnetic coils into the cortex and is also showing success treating PTSD, reports the Washington Post.

3-D printed cars are coming to National Harbor, reports Washington Business Journal. Phoenix-based Local Motors, a tech company that designs, builds and sells cars, motorcycles and motorized bicycles, plans a 45,000 square-foot site to create 3-D printed vehicles and creating more than 100 jobs.

Biz Now gives its predictions for what’s coming with FY2016 government contracts.

It’s piece-by-piece, but the FAA continues to grant specific permissions for drone use, the latest test approval went to CNN, which reported on its own plans to “test camera-equipped drones for news gathering and reporting purposes.”

