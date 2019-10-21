Cummings’ Funeral Postpones Groundbreaking for A&I Center

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Academic & Innovation Center at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, previously scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, has been postponed to allow for those who wish to attend the funeral services for US Rep. Elijah Cummings.

USMSM officials are working to arrange another date for the groundbreaking and will announce the time when finalized.

Rep. Cummings, longtime Baltimore congressman, died early Thursday at the age of 68, from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said.

The congressman will lie in state in National Statuary Hall at the US Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 24, ahead of a service scheduled for Oct. 25, 2019.

There will be a public viewing in the two-story US Capitol chamber following a formal ceremony for members of Congress, the Cummings family and invited guests on Thursday morning. On Friday, Oct. 25, services will be held at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore. A wake with a public viewing will begin at 8 am followed immediately by funeral services at 10 am.

In a statement released following the passing of Rep. Cummings, his fellow Maryland congressman, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) called Rep. Cummings ” man of principle, patriotism, and conviction, whose loss will be deeply felt throughout the State of Maryland and our country.

“… He taught us patience and fortitude when confronted with malice from opponents, which he answered with ‘charity for all.’ And his faith in democracy served as a lesson to us all. When talking about the times we fell short of our Founders’ vision, Elijah would say ‘we are better than this.’ Elijah Cummings was better than most. He led the charge to make our democracy better by being better than those who would bring it low and leading by example.”