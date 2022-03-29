CTSi Earns Honors for Innovative Work During Pandemic

COVID-19 was a test like no other for global businesses. Some failed. But many others persevered, adapted – and thrived.

In the midst of it all, the Center for Global Business at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business organized Maryland Business Adapts to celebrate five Maryland-based exporting companies for their resilience in the pandemic.

This virtual networking and learning event in 2021 included special guests US Sen. Ben Cardin, Kelly Schulz, then-Maryland state secretary of commerce, and Anthony Roche, McCormick vice president for human resources and global functions.

Now, with the pandemic still disrupting global trade, CGB is organizing a second annual event, aimed at recognizing even more Maryland businesses that have found ways to adapt – and who are willing to share those discoveries with others.

The Maryland Business Adapts 21/22 initiative celebrates the adjustments that Maryland’s small exporters companies made during the pandemic, while providing insights for peers on topics like minimizing business risk of their global operations or preparation for sudden operational changes.

“Even during turbulent times, Maryland’s small export businesses have demonstrated remarkable resilience. They understand how to respond rapidly to volatile conditions and how to manage international risk,” says Rebecca Bellinger, executive director of the Center for Global Business. “We’re inviting them to share their insights and their stories, so that their stories can serve as valuable lessons for other companies – and for our students as they progress into global careers.”

The 2022 event will take place in Baltimore on June 3 and will celebrate five companies, including Coherent Technical Services.

CTSi needed to integrate new capability into an aircraft platform in Canada, and that meant sending a team of six to Canada for a period of weeks. But with COVID-era restrictions, the team couldn’t cross the border.

To stay on schedule, the firm needed a way to communicate with the aircraft, test its systems, and install updated software – remotely. So, it built the Mobile Test Cart (MTC), a support tool that helps with deployment and maintenance of a CTSi developed mission system onboard multiple aircraft platforms.

The MTC provides all the tools necessary for both onsite and remote-located engineers to perform installation verification and functional checkout of the mission system, system troubleshooting, and periodic maintenance, including software updates.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Lexington Park, MD, CTSi is a small business focusing on technical solutions and services for the Department of Defense, NASA, and other commercial customers. Its engineers and program managers combine in-depth understanding of customers goals and objectives with technical solutions to address the challenges.

Other companies to be honored are Amethyst Technologies, ClearMask, Orbis Technologies, and WSC. Learn more about these companies here.

This article was provided by the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.