CTG Is New Leadership So. MD Partner

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Pictured from left are LSM Program Manager Dominic Fragman; CTG Executive Vice President, Naval/Air Force Programs Donald LaRocco; LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson; CTG Vice President, Navy Programs Michael Rock; and CTG Director, Strategic Program Support Navy Jessica Heck.

Leadership Southern Maryland announces a new partnership with CTG, a Division of Blue Raven Solutions, in support of the region’s community leadership development efforts.

CTG’s sponsorship will benefit the LSM Executive Program and the LSM Emerging Leaders Program.

“CTG, a Division of Blue Raven Solutions, and LSM have aligned mission objectives and goals, focusing on supporting our communities by providing innovative solutions to complex challenges,” said Donald LaRocco, CTG executive vice president of Naval/Air Force Programs. “CTG and LSM are organizations committed to helping others in need, whether they are in the aerospace and defense industry or improving communities through partnerships and taking active roles helping others.”

CTG has a long-standing tradition of community engagement in the tri-county region, including support for local small businesses, community events, and charitable initiatives. The company is a sponsor of the Taste of the Farm fundraiser benefiting Farming for Hunger and a longtime supporter of the Captain Ed Morgan Golf Tournament hosted by the Navy Supply Corps Foundation at NAS Patuxent River. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the American Cancer Society in honor of Captain Ed Morgan.

“CTG is proud to support LSM’s efforts to strengthen the Southern Maryland community by connecting area leaders, examining regional issues, and working together to make the area we live and work in a better place,” said Jessica Heck, CTG director of Strategic Program Support Navy. “CTG prides itself on providing solutions to tough problems for the US military and trusted industry partners, with solutions that have impact on a global scale. We approach our work with the same collaborative spirit that drives LSM, overcoming obstacles and turning challenges into opportunities.”

CTG’s sponsorship reflects their commitment not only to scalable innovation and service in the defense sector but also to the leadership pipeline and long-term well-being of Southern Maryland.

“We are deeply grateful to CTG for their partnership and generous support of our mission,” said LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson. “Their investment in LSM’s Executive and Emerging Leaders Programs demonstrates a powerful commitment to community engagement and leadership development in our region.”

For more information, call 301-862-7663 or email [email protected].