CSM Soccer Players Sign With Glenville

Three members of the College of Southern Maryland women’s soccer team Julia Lesko, left, Danielle Bowling, and Kelly Bruce celebrate their signing to the inaugural women’s soccer program at Glenville State College.

Three members of the women’s soccer team from the College of Southern Maryland have been awarded scholarships and signed their intent to play for the Glenville State College (WV) Pioneers in the fall 2017 season.

Danielle Bowling of Faulkner, Kelly Bruce of Brandywine, and Julia Lesko of La Plata will play in the inaugural season for Glenville’s women’s soccer team.

Ms. Bowling is in her second year at CSM, where she is majoring in business administration. She graduated from La Plata High School.

“Danielle’s outstanding footwork was obvious from day one, she has an instinctive first touch that makes it look like she is playing in more space than every other player on the field,” said Barry McGrellis, women’s soccer head coach. “A less obvious characteristic that emerged as the season progressed is her toughness. The team went on a run late in the season that was almost entirely built on Danielle deciding that opponents would not get through her midfield without a fight. She grew into an excellent all-round midfielder and I can’t wait to see her play at the next level.”

Ms. Bowling played for two years at CSM. During her two-year career at CSM, she started in 25 of 26 games, had one goal and six assists.

Ms. Bruce is in her third year at CSM, where she is majoring in elementary education. She graduated from Grace Christian Academy in Waldorf.

“Kelly was an absolute rock for CSM last year,” Coach McGrellis said. “She has fantastic size for her position and is as pure an athlete as we had on the roster. While she is very fast, she rarely has to use her speed because her positioning is incredible, she reads the game with amazing awareness and approaches the art of defending with a mature head, never lunging into a challenge. When she inevitably does take the ball from the opposition her ability to distribute quickly and start attacks shines through, she has a very good range of passing and can see every pass on the field. She will be a valuable player to her new program.”

At CSM, Ms. Bruce played one year, starting in 14 games and having one assist.

Ms. Lesko is in her second year at CSM, where she is majoring in secondary education. She is a graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School.

“Julia is a player we were ecstatic to have the privilege of seeing at a two-year school,” Coach McGrellis said. “She moves with the ball like she was born to do it and strikes it like a pro. Her unlimited ability is coupled with incredible athleticism making her a formidable player regardless of where she is playing on the field. Her soccer brain allowed me to move her around within our system with the confidence that she would fit in seamlessly. With that said, she is a forward who will frighten defenders in the NCAA; pace, IQ, power, and technique. She is such an exciting prospect.”

Ms. Lesko played for CSM for two years. During those two seasons, Lesko started in 26 of 26 games. She made 15 goals and seven assists. This past season, five of her goals were game-winners.

