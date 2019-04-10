CSM Presents Barbershop Concert April 13

Barbershop chorus enthusiasts should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 13, 2019. The College of Southern Maryland will present its Barbershop Extravaganza at 4 pm.

The event will be held on the CSM La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts Center (FA) theater at 8730 Mitchell Road.

The CSM Barbershop Extravaganza features the Southern Mix, under the direction of Paul Douglass, a men’s barbershop chorus consisting of community members and CSM students along with guest barbershop quartet Gimme Four.

This extravaganza is partially funded through a grant from the Charles County Arts Alliance and the Maryland State Arts Council.

Tickets will be $7 for adults; $5 for seniors, military members with ID, and youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert.

Email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

More About Southern Mix

Southern Mix maintains an active community outreach schedule throughout Southern Maryland at off-campus events such as county fairs, church functions, and regional competitions. CSM students who participate get college credit. Male singers are encouraged to contact CSM’s coordinator of music or the ensemble for membership.

The Southern Mix chorus is available to perform at social outings, business functions, and charitable events. For more information on booking the chorus for a performance, contact Mr. Douglass at 410-326-6325.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.