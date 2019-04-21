CSM Planning Open House Events

If attending college is in your future, here’s an opportunity to learn more about the College of Southern Maryland. CSM will offer three open houses in April.

Learn how to get started at CSM with less debt today and more earning potential tomorrow.

Participants will:

Meet the faculty and ask questions about the various programs of study

Learn more about financial aid and scholarships

Receive transfer information and learn about guaranteed admissions to universities and colleges including University of Maryland, College Park

Talk to current CSM students

Find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations

Three free open houses are planned:

5 to 7 pm Tuesday, April 23 . College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Rooms 103-105, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick.

. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Rooms 103-105, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, April 24 . College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA), Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Come tour the Health Sciences building and talk to faculty about the many pathways for a rewarding career in health.

. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA), Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Come tour the Health Sciences building and talk to faculty about the many pathways for a rewarding career in health. 5 to 7 pm Thursday, April 25. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown.

Register for the open houses at the college’s website.

Other options

Individual visits can be scheduled. These visits include a tour of the campus for up to five people led by a staff member from the College of Southern Maryland. Please allow about an hour for the visit, as this allows ample time to ask questions. Tours can typically be arranged Monday through Friday from 9:30 am until 3:30 pm.

Group visits are designed for schools, clubs, and organizations to experience the campus. Group visits may be scheduled on days when the college is open.

To schedule a visit, please email visit@csmd.edu or call 301-934-7765. Contact the college at least three weeks in advance to coordinate a customized visit.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.