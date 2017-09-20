CSM Kicks Off Semester With Convocation

Employees Recognized for Innovation, Leadership, Service

The College of Southern Maryland recognized its employees for innovation, leadership, and service during CSM’s annual All-College Convocation at the La Plata Campus on Aug. 18. Serving as the official kickoff of the academic year, the convocation was designed to bring together faculty and staff to collaborate and consider how to better assist students working to complete their goals at the college.

CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy addressed faculty and staff, describing the difference higher education made in her own family’s story. Her father earned his degree through the VA Bill, and that event “changed the trajectory of my family,” Dr. Murphy said. She went on to

democratized a college education.”

President’s Awards

Lead Web Services Director Kristen Titsworth and Web Applications Manager Cindy Breck were recognized for re-visioning and launching a modern, responsive-designed my.CSMD web portal with individualized content for students, faculty, and staff audiences. The new portal features a dedicated place for announcements, a dynamic event feed and easily accessible links to commonly accessed areas. The my.CSMD redesign won a Gold Award in the Microsite category at the 2016 Medallion Awards Ceremony for the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations District 1.

Director of Network Administration and Security Dave Marek, Lead Network Manager Barry Hamilton and Network/Wireless System Administrator Melissa Grippo were recognized for their year-long work on a major Infrastructure Capital Project. This comprehensive and complex upgrade of the CSM network infrastructure included a VOIP phone system, optical fiber, HV/AC, network switches, wireless access, additional backup generators, and a new data center.

Leadership Awards

Professor Melanie Osterhouse was recognized for her leadership role on a new Evaluation, Promotion, Tenure and Excellence Faculty Senate Committee. Charged with reviewing and making recommendations to revise these key sections of the Faculty Handbook, the committee also was tasked with recommending changes to the existing promotion pathway. With her leadership, the committee was able to bring forth a new pathway to promotion that will be launched for new fall hires.

President’s Office Lead Executive Assistant Kim Yellman was recognized for coordinating a number of college-wide activities, including the presidential transition, leading the Breathe Clean initiative, coordinating the annual Employee Picnic in the Park, co-creating a “Starting a Respectful Movement” internal training opportunity and a Hawks Hideaway space reutilization work group, volunteering to help the Human Resources Department with projects and coordinating a number of service projects.

Innovative Teaching Awards

College Prep Math Lab Manager Joey Bowling and Associate Professor Josh Grosek were recognized for developing a short-term math Boot Camp to give students, who were very close to passing their developmental mathematics courses, a second chance. Students receive two weeks of cost-free intensive instruction and interaction as they complete online assignments before retaking a different version of the final exam from the course.

Associate Professor Donna Sperry, Professor Stephanie McCaslin and Assistant Professor Sarah Hand were recognized for creating a mathematics pathway that has the potential to be transformational. The new MTH 0940 and MTH 1010 classes are designed for students to view mathematics as a problem-solving tool rather than just symbol manipulation. These classes are now the default math pathway for non-STEM students.

Innovator Awards

Program Coordinator for Personal Enrichment Programs, Seniors and Adults Shaunda Holt was recognized for being a true innovator, constantly looking for new trends and concepts to create new Personal Enrichment Programs courses and thus grow PEP enrollment. Holt was noted as having a talent for spotting new trends and ideas and bringing them to life as PEP courses at CSM.

Business Manager Stacie Aubel, System Administrator Telcom/Datacom Larry Johnson and Titsworth were recognized for creating an e-form process to handle the approximately 700 Information Security System Request forms received annually. The process eliminates delays and saves in printing costs.

College Service/Community Service Awards

Advancement Division Lead Executive Assistant Toni Kruszka was recognized for serving as an invaluable liaison and volunteer for the Charlotte Hall Rotary for CSM. She volunteers at all of their fundraisers, including the basket bingo in November that raises more than $28,000 for scholarship funds, many of those scholarships awarded to CSM students. She also sits on the committee to award the scholarships. Through this club participation, Kruszka recruited Dr. Ila Shah to serve on the CSM Foundation Board. Kruszka has also led this club in their press releases and all communications.

Leonardtown Campus Lead Executive Assistant Teresa Jones, Career Coordinator and Academic Advisor Kenneth Smith, Assistant Vice President of Community Relations Karen Smith Hupp and faculty members Professor Mike Green and Associate Professor Barbara Abdul-Karim were recognized for serving on the Presidential Search Committee along with four trustees and two alumni/community stakeholders as formed by the CSM Board of Trustees. The service involved numerous committee meetings, intensive review and ratings of potential candidates and off-site interviews. Their recommendation to the Board of Trustees was instrumental in ultimately a successful recruitment process for the college’s fifth president, Dr. Maureen Murphy.

Leonardtown Campus Lead Administrative Assistant Lynn Williams and Jones were recognized for coordinating ongoing support for the local churches and food banks in St. Mary’s County, including First Saints Church, The Church of the Ascension and the United Way. Their compassion and commitment has helped feed hundreds of families in St. Mary’s County. While providing assistance, they promote and highlight the benefits and advantages of a CSM education. Williams has taken a lead role in the United Way Snack Sack program, which promotes healthy and equitable eating for children.

Extra Mile Award

Center for Trades and Energy Training Director Bruce Posey was recognized for serving as the college’s point-of-contact for a host of issues and sub-projects related to the dismantling and relocating of the former Center for Trades and Energy Training (CTET) site in the new facility in Hughesville — the first building on the new Regional Hughesville Campus — all while carrying on with his regular CTET program duties. Posey thoroughly reviewed and became familiar with all aspects, all while managing a tight timeline and tight budgets.

Chair of Communication, Arts and Humanities Dr. Stephen Johnson was recognized for his participation throughout the year with the college’s numerous events, whether to perform or coordinating a group to showcase CSM’s talent. In addition, he was instrumental in launching the Benny C. Morgan Piano Series at the Leonardtown Campus and is always willing to support new opportunities.

Assistant Registrar Diane Major, Assistant Programmer Keyonna Clark, Academic Programs Coordinator Amy Carney and Academic and Career Advisor Lisa Smith and Data Analyst Manager Mary Welch were recognized for assisting with implementing student planning. They reviewed all active credit degree programs and courses to ensure that all requirements and data needed matched, correcting discrepancies. Their work will ensure student planning is a success.

Accreditation and Certification Efforts

The Health Sciences Division – Practical and Associate Degree Nursing Program was recognized for earning accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). Those credited with this effort included Health Sciences Division Chair Professor Dr. Laura Polk, Professor and Nursing Programs Coordinator Dr. Karen Russell, Associate Professor Eden Kan, Professor Rose Miller, Associate Professor and Clinical Simulation Coordinator Linda Goodman, Assistant Professor Robin Madera, Professor Annette Ragland, Professor Lynn Kennedy, Professor Sara Cano, Professor Morag Dahlstrom, Professor Kathleen Parsons, Associate Professor Lisa Gonzalez, Professor Janice Bonham, Assistant Professor Linda Hamel, Professor Robin Young, Associate Professor Deborah Rutledge, Assistant Professor Stephanie Denison, Professor Ellen Bertelsen, Assistant Professor Michael Walls, Administrative Assistant Patricia Conward, Office Assistant Charlene Harris, Skills Lab Coordinator Claudia Reber, Nursing Retention Coordinator Sheila Levings, Health Sciences Advisor Jacqueline Koerbel and Temporary Office Assistant Katherine Polk.

The La Plata Campus Testing Center was awarded National College Testing Association Certification. Those credited with this accomplishment include Testing Center Coordinator Salman Zafarullah, Testing Center Manager Lee Desmarais, Administrative Assistant Danielle McLean, Nursing Programs Outreach Advisor Lynda White and Assistant Professor Ronda Jacobs.

The St. Charles Children’s Learning Center was awarded Maryland State Department of Education Accreditation in December 2016. Those credited with this accomplishment include Director Shirley Allen, Operations Manager Andrea Muntz, Child Care Teacher Laura Jackson, Child Care Teacher Tyneka Cutchember, Child Care Teacher Becky Welch, Early Childhood Teacher Stephanie Windsor, Child Care Teacher Shauna Covert, Early Childhood Teacher Marietta Wachowski, Child Care Teacher Valerie Mason, Child Care Teacher Mary Washington, Child Care Teacher Jennifer Sweeney, Child Care Teacher Tiffani Bivins and Child Care Teacher Ron Swann.

Professional Goal Attainment

Recognized for attaining professional goals were: Executive Producer/Television Station Manager Patricia Christofaro, who earned a Master’s Degree in Communication from Walden University; Lead Student Success Center Coordinator Beverly Russell, who earned a Master of Science in Adult Learning from Walden University; and Professor Robin M. Young, who earned a Nursing and Healthcare Education Certificate from the University of Phoenix.

Innovation Monographs

Recognized for efforts to improve a process, increase efficiency or demonstrate creative thinking about the college’s mission were “The Integration of Charles County Schools, 1965-1968: An Oral History Project,” by Professor Michelle Simpson, Communication, Arts and Humanities Division and Associate Professor Dr. Cicero Fain III; and the CAH LEAN Scheduling Process, which was submitted by Associate Vice President Dr. Jessica Chambers, Enrollment Management Team, and Associate Vice President Rob Farinelli, Academic Affairs.

For the third consecutive year, CSM’s All-College Convocation included a peanut butter drive, collecting approximately 400 jars of peanut butter, with all donations going to tri-county food pantries. In addition, a La Plata Campus service project associated with the convocation involved CSM staff with providing 1,500 backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies —crayons, pens, pencils, notebooks, paper, binders, calculators, scissors, glue and CSM-donated rulers — for Charles County School Kids in Partnership with the Children’s Aid Society. Approximately 100 CSM employees and a dozen CSM students partnered with Children’s Aid Society staff and community partners for this project.

