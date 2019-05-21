CSM Golf Competes at Nat’l Championship

The College of Southern Maryland golf team has qualified to play in the NJCAA Division II National Championship May 21-24 at Swan Lake Golf Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.

The CSM Hawks captured its second consecutive Region XX Tournament title over the May 4-5 weekend at the Cumberland Country Club. It is the fourth time the CSM golf program has brought home the Region XX Tournament crown, winning in 2006 and 2014 as well when they also qualified to compete in the national championship.

Sophomore William Garrett of Chesapeake Beach led the charge for the Hawks in the Region XX Tournament, shooting the lowest score of the tournament, a 76. He was the low medalist and earned the Region title. Sophomore Tyler Potts of Owings tied his lowest score of the season, finishing one stroke behind Garrett with a 77 to earn the runner-up medal.

Sophomore Mark Burgess of La Plata played one of his best rounds of the season, finishing with a score of 84.

After shooting his lowest round of the season at the MDJUCO championship April 25, freshman Jordan Lofton of Waldorf bested that score by shooting a new season-low of 90 at the Region XX tournament.

“The team will continue to work hard and improve on the areas of weakness in an attempt to represent Region XX in a respectable manner,” said CSM Head Golf Coach David Russell. “As the coach of the program, I am extremely proud of William and Tyler. I am looking forward to seeing them both finish up their stellar golf career at CSM by shooting some great scores at Nationals. I also hope to see Mark and Jordan join them by also performing their best.”

The team also won the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference (MDJUCO) Conference Golf Championship on April 25 at Swan Point Golf Course beating Anne Arundel Community College by four strokes and finishing with a team score of 338.

Hawks’ Sophomore William Garrett of Chesapeake Beach placed second at Swan Point, shooting a round of 76 and earning himself 30 MDJUCO points. The total points the golfers earned for their placements in this year’s conference championship were doubled because of their play. Sophomore Tyler Potts of Owings tied for third with his round of 79 and he was awarded 28 MDJUCO points.

Mr. Garrett and Mr. Potts, who serve as team co-captains, were also named to the All-MDJUCO First Team for their play this season.

The All-Conference teams were decided by points accumulated from all five MDJUCO matches this season. Mr. Garrett finished the season with the most MDJUCO season points, 93, and Mr. Potts finished with the second-most with 88.

Sophomore Mark Burgess of La Plata shot an 88 at Swan Point, good for eighth on the day and 18 MD JUCO season points. Mr. Burgess was named to the All-MDJUCO Second Team with 59 points.

Freshman Jackson Bennett of Leonardtown finished with a round of 95. He ended the season with 16 MDJUCO season points after receiving six points for his play at Swan Point. Freshman Jordan Lofton of Waldorf shot a 97, to earn four points and finish the season with 10 MD JUCO points.

