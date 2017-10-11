CSM Foundation Wants to Make a Greater Impact

The College of Southern Maryland Foundation is seeking to make an even greater impact for CSM students as it surpasses its initial goal of $10 million and challenges the community to help raise another $2 million toward its Make An Impact campaign.

Due to the generous support received since the public launch of its campaign last November, the CSM Foundation has challenged itself to a stretch goal of $12 million to benefit the college’s transformative three-year outreach and fundraising effort that will culminate in 2018 with the college’s 60th anniversary.

Through the foundation’s early efforts, and with support from CSM’s closest supporters, more than $7 million had been received when the campaign publicly launched as part of last year’s online day of generosity, Giving Tuesday. Early contributions had reflected a milestone $1 million gift from philanthropist and developer Marianne Harms as well as cash, legacy gifts, and multi-year pledges, bequests, planned gifts, and grants.

“Some of the innovation and impact that we are already seeing from the campaign is the ability to launch a Velocity Center outside the gates of NSWCIHEOD to support scientists from the base working with our students on technology transfer and innovative ideas and projects. Not only will this be a place of learning and innovation, but it will also spur workforce development and economic growth in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation and its campaign brought in a $1-million endowment to support the Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute and its new Velocity Center,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy.

“It is exciting to see private industry and individuals in the community as well as our local, state and federal elected officials making their impact at CSM by supporting such initiatives as the Velocity Center both financially and through their advocacy of enhanced economic impact efforts in our region,” Dr. Murphy said.

“We are thrilled for our students and our community that we have not only met, but surpassed our $10 million goal,” said CSM Foundation Chair Nancy Hempstead. “Our Southern Maryland community really stepped up to support the college and the diverse student population it serves. Although we have raised $3.7 million toward scholarships to date, we still have more to do. We have a plan to reach our goal through individual and corporate donations and through our events: Giving Tuesday online giving day on November 28, 2017; our 27th Golf Classic in August 2018; and, a 60th anniversary gala next year.”

The Make An Impact campaign addresses three initiatives to provide the financial support to help the college grow and maintain its affordable, high-quality programs for the future, according to CSM Vice President of Advancement and Foundation Executive Director Michelle Goodwin. “The $10 million goal is focused on three major initiatives: $5 million toward scholarships; $3 million for programs, technology and facilities; and $2 million for entrepreneurship and innovation. We have met our goals for two of the three focus areas and are still a bit short on the $5 million toward scholarships. The CSM Foundation agreed to set a stretch goal for an additional $2 million going into the college’s 60th anniversary in 2018 hoping for a $12-million impact by next December. That additional $2 million is really needed for student scholarships for academic programs as well as short-term workforce and career training.”

Scholarships strategically address affordability, access and completion by supporting students with financial need; attracting high achievers; assisting the workforce and career development students who cannot obtain tuition assistance; and ensuring timely completion and graduation. Recent support has come through Old Line Bank, with a pledge of $80,000 for an annual financial needs-based scholarship which has been created to support degree-seeking students as well as workforce training students, and through SMECO, which helped CSM create a pre-apprenticeship certificate program for those pursuing work as a lineman/linewoman. SMECO has funded two scholarships for students enrolled in the 12-week program.

Through the support of mostly grants, the second initiative for Transformative Programs, Technology and Facilities has surpassed its $3 million goal and has raised $4 million to date. Introducing transformative programs, facilities and technology is key to the region’s future of our workforce. The new Regional Campus centrally located in Hughesville will offer specialized programs in high-demand growth areas in the trades, health sciences, nursing and the arts, as well as athletic fields. New programs will be developed with the input of local businesses to meet growing, workforce demands such as cybersecurity, mechatronics and others. Funds also help to serve special groups, such as veterans, minority underachievers, students with disabilities, to provide the programs and services needed to help them succeed.

Recent grants include a $45,000 Higher Education Partnership Grant from Dominion Energy Charity to upgrade equipment in CSM’s electronics laboratories in Leonardtown and a $1,500 Chaney Foundation Beautification Grant to create a natural play area at the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center at CSM.

To date, the CSM Foundation has raised $2.1 million toward its Entrepreneur and Innovation initiative. Most recently, CSM received a $500,000 endowment match through the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative to support the college’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute and its new Velocity Center and the expertise required to expand CSM’s technology transfer curriculum; research and identify regional technology transfer opportunities; instill entrepreneurial skills among students, government scientists and businesses; and expand the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and workforce.

As part of CSM’s entrepreneur, innovation and partnership fund, CSM as a community leader is working with businesses and organizations to create economic and socio-economic solutions. The EII was created with a donation from Michael and Liz Chiaramonte and the Chiaramonte Family Foundation. Supporters of the institute and involved in its launch include elected officials, the local chambers of commerce and their associated committees, the economic development departments of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology, Energetics Technology Center, SBDC, Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, and Maryland Technology Development Corporation.

Additional gifts of $937,000 have been donated to the CSM Foundation’s campaign to support other college programs including: athletics; the Southern Maryland Studies Center; and arts programs such as the Ward Virts Concert Series and Benny C. Morgan Recital Series.

“As we approach the next online Giving Tuesday on November 28, we hope to see support from more than 300 alumni, friends, employees and supporters and surpass our giving last year during this special event which included 271 participants and over $70,000,” Ms. Goodwin said. “Our alums and supporters show their CSM Pride every time we ask.”

For information on all of the Make An Impact initiatives, naming opportunities and more, or to create a matching scholarship for part of CSM’s involvement in the Nov. 28 Giving Tuesday, visit the college’s website or call the CSM Foundation at 301-934-7649.

