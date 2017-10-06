CSM Children’s Theatre Opens New Season

The College of Southern Maryland’s Children’s Theatre opens its new season with “My Children! My Africa!” on Oct. 6 and 7 at the college’s La Plata Campus.

The play by Athol Fugard confronts the tragedy of apartheid in Fugard’s native land. It is set in Camdeboo, South Africa, in 1985, and is a compelling tale about the efforts of a humble and humane black teacher to persuade just one young person that education, not violence, is the answer to South Africa’s problems.

The show’s director, Sherry Santana of Waldorf, said the performance’s message should resonate with the audience. “’My Children! My Africa!’ conveys a story that is significantly relevant to where we are today in America in race relations,” Ms. Santana said. “It is funny, thought-provoking … totally relevant.”

The play features three actors: Kaylin Beach of La Plata is cast as student Isabel Dyson; Gershawn Mason of Indian Head as Thami Mbikwana; and Angel-Gabriel Huffman of La Plata as the teacher, Mr. M.

The show will be presented at the La Plata Campus at the Fine Arts Center Theatre Shows at 7 pm Oct. 6, and 2 and 7 pm Oct. 7.

Due to language and the complexity of the subject matter, “My Children! My Africa!” is recommended for middle school-age students and older. Tickets are $7 for adults and seniors and $5 for those high school age and younger. CSM’s production of “My Children! My Africa!” is being produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

CSM’s Children’s Theatre’s season will continue with two additional productions after “My Children! My Africa!”

“Amazing Grace” by Shay Youngblood, adapted from the book by Mary Hoffman, will be presented 7 pm Feb. 16, and 2 and 7 pm Feb 17 at the La Plata Campus. “Amazing Grace” is about a little girl who loves acting out stories, those told and read to her by her grandmother as well as ones she reads on her own or makes up. Through any situation at school, Grace shows she can do anything she sets her mind to.

Children’s Theatre also will present “Around the World in 8 Plays” by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello. This comedy takes the audience around the world to explore forgotten myths and unusual legends in eight, fast-paced and hilarious tales. Always quirky, and sometimes bizarre, these eight tales are filled with magic, mystery and morals. Shows on La Plata Campus will be held at 7 pm March 2, and 2 and 7 pm March 3.

Open auditions for actors interested in participating in these two plays as well as “Lockdown,” a CSM Cause Theatre production, will be held at 6 pm Nov. 13 and 14 at the La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center Theatre for those 8 and older. Actors are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue.

For information on CSM’s Children’s Theatre, click here.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.