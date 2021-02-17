COVID Test Sites to Be Closed Feb. 18

Posted by Editor on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Delayed Opening February 19

Due to anticipated inclement weather, the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday, February 18.

Both SMCHD COVID-19 testing sites (SMCHD office in Leonardtown and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park) will have a delayed opening on Friday, February 19, at 11 am.

Regular COVID-19 testing hours (9 am to 3:30 pm) are expected to resume at both SMCHD testing sites on Monday, February 22.

For more information on local COVID-19 testing, go to www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, go to www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.