COVID Relief Grants Available for Nonprofits

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, April 29, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners activated a COVID relief fund for local nonprofits in all categories of IRS 501(c) designation.

The commissioners recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many nonprofits, according to a county news release. To provide local relief, St. Mary’s has started the fund for organizations with a physical location in the county.

The new grant program will have a maximum budget of $375,000. The goal is to provide grants to support nonprofits that have experienced adverse economic impacts resulting from COVID and/or other circumstances that impact the nonprofit’s ability to provide programs and services.

Grants may be used for any costs incurred through the ordinary course of the nonprofit’s operation. Grant funds will be divided equally among the qualified and complete applications received.

Nonprofits must be in good standing with the state of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, and the County Treasurer’s Office.

All nonprofits are encouraged to apply. Priority funding will be given to organizations that have not already received an award from the NORI program Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development administered in 2020.

The deadline to apply is 5 pm June 7, 2021.

For more information and to access the online application starting at 10 am Friday, May 7, 2021, go to https://www.yesstmarysmd.com.

For more information, contact Kellie Hinkle, deputy director of the county’s Department of Economic Development, at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.